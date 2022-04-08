ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floriolli, Scruggs, and Brown Bring Home Event Wins

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, CALIF. – Alonzo Floriolli runs 21.17 (-0.3) to win the men's 200m and move up to number six on the Titans All-Time list. Naythn Scruggs ran a new personal best to win the men's 100m dash with a wind legal time of 10.69 (+0.8). Scruggs' time now has him...

