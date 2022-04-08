California boxer Ryan Garcia celebrates fights with Whataburger, Skittles

“I don’t really have that many emotions,” Ryan Garcia said when asked by Fight Hub about tomorrow night’s return fight against Emmanuel Tagoe. “I just know I have a job to do, a mission to do, Saturday night.” First and foremost, that mission is to successfully get himself back into the fight game. For the popular Californian has not been in the ring since January of 2021, well over a year ago. Yet a fighter as popular as Garcia is must do more than just win in order to raise eyebrows this weekend. He has to win impressively. That’s not guaranteed to be as easy task.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO