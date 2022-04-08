ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Florida Wins 13th-Straight Match, Defeats Alabama in Tuscaloosa

floridagators.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the 13th time in a row, the No. 3 Florida Gators won their match as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 5-2 on Friday night at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Gators (18-2, 10-0 SEC) reigned supreme in doubles once...

Sports
