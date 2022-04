It’s not like the Buccaneers have a ton of value in their upcoming picks, but they should still consider seeing what they can get for them on the market. Buccaneers fans should not expect their team to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft given the talent of this class. However, this franchise is not new to the idea of trading back and accumulating value for their picks.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO