City Offers Parking and Mobility Survey

There's a Color Run coming up this Saturday morning over at Chester City Park. The Liberty County Community's hosting the run, & the FUN kicks off at 9:30, for registration & t-shirt pickup before the race begins 10:30. I'm thinking you can still grab a form & drop it off at CJI Elementary or High School before this Friday. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be same-day registration on Saturday morning.

CHESTER, MT ・ 27 DAYS AGO