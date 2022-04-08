ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Commissioners say pandemic is slowing bridge work

advertisernewssouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge work. The Sussex County Commissioners are asking for three extensions to the 2019 Local Bridge Fund Program on behalf of four local bridges now under repair or being replaced. Two of the bridges – X-54 and X-48 – are located in Wantage Township, bridge L-04...

www.advertisernewssouth.com

