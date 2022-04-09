ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed during fight, beaten in street afterward near Roosevelt CTA station

By CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in the chest during an altercation near the Roosevelt Road CTA station Friday evening.

Around 6:12 p.m., police were called to the station at Roosevelt Road and State Street.

A 30-year-old man was in the mezzanine area of the station and got into a fight with five other men, police said.

One of the attackers took out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.

The fight then made its way onto the street, where the assailants punched and kicked the man while he was on the ground, police said.

The attackers then fled but were arrested in the 100 block of East 35th Street.

After a review of surveillance footage, police confirmed Saturday the altercation began in the mezzanine, but the stabbing did not occur in the station, or on CTA property.

The victim was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition.

Charges are pending.

