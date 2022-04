When college and university campuses first started closing due to COVID-19, professors found themselves shifting gears quickly toward hybrid and online courses to meet students where they lived, literally. This was a tectonic change for some, and for others an acceleration of changes already in process. But two years on, many leaders in higher education agree — it’s not a fad, it’s the future. Seeing the writing on the wall, the Chicago-based ed tech company Everspring is growing its proprietary online teaching resource hub with more timely and in-depth content for professors.

