WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Recap from tim Grubbs with Wichita Wind Surge:. A late Wind Surge rally falls short in the season opener as Tulsa defeats Wichita 5-4. The Drillers took an early lead earning one run in the top of the first inning after Andy Pages brought in James Outman with an RBI with a fly ball to right field. The Drillers luck continued after achieving one more run in the third and three in the sixth.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO