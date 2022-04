If you hear a collective sigh of relief on the evening of May 2 this year, it might be coming from the billions of Muslims worldwide breaking a month-long fast. After accomplishing one of their most crucial religious responsibilities, those who practice the Islamic faith will begin preparing for the joyous and much-anticipated celebration of Eid al-Fitr. Learn more about Eid al-Fitr, its history, and its importance for Muslims.

FESTIVAL ・ 29 DAYS AGO