BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Health experts expect a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States as the B.A. 2 variant is credited with driving new surges in China and Europe. Dr. Keri Althoff, an epidemiologist with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said with cases anticipated to increase domestically, it is “critically important” that Marylanders are vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. “That’s the name of the game,” Dr. Altoff said. “I know everyone is tired, I’m right there with you. But we have been successful only to the extent that we’ve been flexible, able to scale up and peel back...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO