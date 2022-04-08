ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA raises soybean export projections

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA has left the ending stocks for US corn unchanged, tightened soybean supplies, and raised wheat supplies. Corn came out at 1.44 billion bushels, unchanged from March. USDA did move 25 million bushels from feed use to...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Calls for fairness across supply chain as price of milk could surge by 50pc

A dairy farmer has called for fairness across the supply chain after it emerged the price of milk could rise by 50 per cent. James Chatham, who sits on the NFU regional dairy board and farms at Brockton, near Shifnal, said farmers are not responsible for setting the price of milk for the public and is asking for fairness across the whole supply chain to help manage current inflationary pressures.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

The Risks of Planting Soybeans After Soybeans

Corn is no longer king. That’s according to USDA’s Prospective Plantings report released last week. Across the U.S. and Indiana, USDA projects there will be more soybean acres than corn acres. In the latest Purdue Crop Chat podcast, Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel addresses the risks associated...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Soybeans#Ethanol#Wheat
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC News

Under Biden, U.S. oil reserves to drop by 40 percent

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. President Joe Biden is once again tapping into the country’s backup oil supply to fight soaring gas prices caused in part by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the latest withdrawal will bring it to its lowest level in almost 40 years.
POTUS
Agriculture Online

China to buy more pork for reserves as prices slump

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday it will buy another 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves in its fourth round of stockpiling this year to support prices. Pork prices in the world’s top producer and consumer have hovered at low levels in...
AGRICULTURE
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
Reuters

Brazilian exports 200,000 tonnes of beef in March, hitting a record

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil exported 203,490 tonnes of beef in March, a 28% increase year-on-year and a new record for the month, industry group Abrafrigo said on Friday. Revenue from the sales rose 57% in the period to $1.12 billion, another historical high for March, the group said, citing data from the federal government.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Wheat up on Black Sea supply worries; corn, soybeans firm

HAMBURG, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, with no immediate signs of an end to the fighting in major producer Ukraine and regional grain exports expected to remain disrupted this week. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat was up 3.1% at $10.97-1/4 a bushel at 1203 GMT.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentina raises 2022-2023 wheat export quota to 10 million tons

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Saturday that it was increasing its annual wheat export quota for the 2022-2023 season by 8 million tons to a total of 10 million tons to take advantage of high international prices. Argentina, a key producer of grains, limits exports of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA raises world corn stocks, beating trade expectations

Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates made few changes to South American crop production compared to last month and raised global corn ending stocks slightly. 2021/2022 WORLD CROP PRODUCTION. On Friday, the USDA pegged the 2021 Brazilian soybean production at 125.0 mmt vs. the USDA’s estimate last month...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA and Seattle and Tacoma ports enhance ag export ‘pop up’ site

As part of enhancing access to a 49-acre “pop up” site devoted to ag exports, the Agriculture Department said it would pay up to $400 per container to help cover the additional logistical costs of pre-positioning containers with U.S.-grown agricultural commodities at the site. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also called on ocean carriers on Friday to offer better service to agricultural exporters rather than carrying empty containers to Asia.
SEATTLE, WA
Leavenworth Times

Ukraine war imperils wheat, but farmers in no rush to pivot

Russia’s war in Ukraine could mean changes for Ed Kessel’s farm along a quiet stretch of western North Dakota. Worldwide, farmers like Kessel are weighing whether to change their planting patterns and grow more wheat this spring as the war has choked off or thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy