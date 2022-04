AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly fiery crash on Route 57 in Agawam. According to the Massachusetts State Police, one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 57 westbound next to the Garden Street overpass at around 3:40 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Lincoln Navigator was westbound when it went off the road to the right and struck the bridge abutment. The vehicle then caught fire.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO