Lakers vs. Thunder: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet.

Both teams are playing out the string, evaluating their younger players and preparing for what they hope will be a productive and successful offseason.

Both teams will likely be very short-handed. On Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony did not play.

The Thunder hold a 2-1 series lead over L.A. this season; they overcame big deficits to get both wins early in the season.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Lakers -8.5

Money line: Lakers -400 / Thunder +300

Over-under: 227.5

Advice and prediction

The Lakers will be playing their final game this season at their home, Crypto.com Arena, and against one of the worst teams in the NBA, and with no pressure on them, they will likely want to go out with at least one nugget of positivity.

Prediction: Lakers 117, Thunder 111

