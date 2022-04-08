ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Thompson Finishes 51st In Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic

bladenonline.com
 4 days ago

Kayla Thompson, Bladen County’s professional golfer, made the cut in the Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic played in Abilene, Texas this week. She shot 77-77 in the first two rounds but skied to 91-81 in...

bladenonline.com

Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Ledger

Former Florida Southern basketball coach Norm Benn dies at 89

Norm Benn lived up to his nickname “Stormin Normin” by storming up and down the sidelines, hooting and hollering to make sure he would get the very best out of his Florida Southern women’s basketball players. He was also the kind of coach who invited all his players to the Christmas party every...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
GAMBLING

