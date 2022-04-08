Video of shooting of homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that injured a tow truck driver on U.S. Route 50 on Saturday, according to authorities. The shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the tow truck driver and another driver around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. The tow truck driver and the other driver were arguing when that person fired a round into the tow truck, according to authorities. An ambulance took the tow truck driver to a local hospital. Police do not believe that the tow truck driver and gunman knew each other prior to engaging in a verbal dispute. U.S. Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting, police said. Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 21 DAYS AGO