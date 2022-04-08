ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Video of shooting of homicide suspect

 2 days ago

PANA, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police have released video of a state trooper’s fatal shooting of a man suspected in the slayings of...

CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg officers search for homicide suspect, two arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and one is wanted in connection with a homicide in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating the third suspect, who has not been identified for the homicide that happened on March 6 on Russell Street.
ORANGEBURG, SC
#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Ap
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Launch Homicide Investigation Over Suspected Road-Rage Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that injured a tow truck driver on U.S. Route 50 on Saturday, according to authorities. The shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the tow truck driver and another driver around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. The tow truck driver and the other driver were arguing when that person fired a round into the tow truck, according to authorities. An ambulance took the tow truck driver to a local hospital. Police do not believe that the tow truck driver and gunman knew each other prior to engaging in a verbal dispute. U.S. Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting, police said. Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

