ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Child injured after being struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child is recovering in the hospital after...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Riviera Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Riviera Beach, FL
WKRG News 5

No one injured after shooting in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police Department has confirmed no one has been injured after a shooting Monday afternoon. FWBPD says around 3:27 p.m. on Monday they responded to a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard west of the intersection of Memorial Parkway. No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WBTW News13

Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one person died as a result of a crash Monday morning. Around 6 am., troopers were sent to the area of 635 East Ashby Road in Florence for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. A 2013 Lexus was driving on East Ashby Road when […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, one arrested after pedestrian struck by rolling vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - An Omaha woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, Omaha Police officials said. The Omaha Police Department says 37-year-old Omaha resident Ashley Dotson was killed after being struck by a rolling vehicle. According to a press release issued by OPD, officers were...
OMAHA, NE
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man was killed after being struck by a Jeep

A 74-year-old man in Elkhart was killed after being struck by a Jeep. Elkhart Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, to the intersection of Cassopolis St. and David Drive on the report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident with injuries. The initial investigation indicates the...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man fatally shoots parents at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he shot and killed his parents at a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 10th Street and Bullard Avenue after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected several rounds had been fired. […]
FRESNO, CA
WHAS11

Man dies after struck by multiple vehicles on I-264: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning, MetroSafe and Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck on I-264 E. Police said 30-year-old Lundon Huffman, was walking on Watterson East at 64 East, attempting to cross I-264 from South to North when he was struck by multiple vehicles. Huffman received several blunt force injuries from the collisions and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daytona Beach News-Journal

15-year-old girl critically injured when struck by car on A1A in Flagler Beach

A 15-year-old girl was critically injured when she was struck by an SUV as she tried to cross an unlit section of South Oceanshore Boulevard (A1A) in Flagler Beach Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. along South Oceanshore Boulevard in the area of Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area, according to a press release from FHP. ...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy