Senate OKs MAP Land Act, sponsored by Barrasso and headed to Biden's desk

CHEYENNE – The U.S. Senate has passed the Modernizing Access to our Public Land Act, according to the office of one of its co-sponsors. The proposal is designed to improve public land mapping.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was among the legislators sponsoring this bill. Fellow Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis also is a backer of the bill.

Barrasso's office said Friday that now that his fellow senators have approved this legislation that is known as the MAP Land Act, it "will now go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law." The White House had no comment.

According to Senate Bill 904's official summary , it "directs the Department of the Interior, the Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to jointly develop and adopt interagency standards to ensure compatibility and interoperability among federal databases for the collection and dissemination of outdoor recreation data related to federal lands." Those agencies would need to "digitize and publish geographic information system mapping data" covering things like when trails and roads are open and closed, boundaries of some hunting areas and details on certain bodies of water.

This "will allow America’s sportsmen and women easy access to digital maps of our public lands and waters,” Barrasso said in a written statement. “The bill will help fishermen, hunters and hikers to easily plan their adventures. The people of Wyoming understand the importance of promoting outdoor access while ensuring private property rights are protected."

Among the lawmakers from both parties who also sponsored the bill are, from nearby states, Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Jon Tester, D-Mont; and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.