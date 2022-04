CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch led a delegation to several Kanawha County Schools to launch the Pathways to Teaching Initiative. As part of the TeachWV Grow Your Own Program, the initiative allows high school students to pursue a teaching degree through pathways counties develop with their higher education partners. Superintendent Burch was joined by West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto to share insights and experiences about the teaching profession. This was the first of several county visits to promote the new initiative.

