ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio GOP Senate hopeful: Middle class doesn't pay fair share

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZAXg_0f41LLwt00
Election 2022 Senate Ohio FILE - Senatorial candidate Mike Gibbons speaks with supporters during a campaign rally in Maineville, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022. Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don't pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes. Gibbons’ campaign said Friday, April 8, that he does not support raising taxes on individuals or businesses. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) (Jeff Dean)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don't pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes.

“The top 20% of earners in the United States pay 82% of federal income tax — and, if you do the math, and 45% to 50% don’t pay any income tax, you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share, depending on how you want to define it,” Gibbons said.

The comments by Gibbons, a millionaire investment banker from Cleveland, were made in a September episode of "The Landscape" podcast by Crain's Cleveland Business. But they could take on new resonance after Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, introduced a governing plan in February that has divided the party over its call to raise taxes on millions of Americans who don't earn enough to pay federal income taxes.

Scott, who leads the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, has said that paying even a small tax would give poor people "skin in the game" to boost their interest and involvement in how tax dollars are spent.

Other leading Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have distanced themselves from Scott's proposal, worried that the prospect of raising taxes on lower-income Americans could prompt election-year attacks from Democrats.

Campaign spokesperson Samantha Cotten said Friday that Gibbons has pledged not to raise taxes on individuals or businesses.

“Mike Gibbons does not support tax increases on any American — and never has,” she said in a statement. “Mike is a businessman, not a career politician and he understands economics and how to implement smart ideas and strategies that will benefit all Americans.”

Yet, ahead of the May 3 primary, Republican rivals are looking to use the comments against Gibbons. One opponent, Republican Mark Pukita, has had it posted on his YouTube page for the last three weeks with the caption "Tax Hike Mike Gibbons."

Asked about the Scott plan during a Republican Senate debate last week, former Ohio Republican chair Jane Timken said she opposes his proposal to raise taxes on the middle class, while “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance said the GOP needs to stand for “middle-class people being able to raise a family and do it on a single income.”

In the video, Gibbons is pictured before a campaign backdrop and criticizes Democrats for advancing an “absolutely false” narrative that “the middle class is getting screwed and the wealthy, the elite, are cheating everybody” because they "need the middle class to win an election.” He says he doesn't have a problem with a "progressive tax system structure" but notes that the wealthy already pay a lot in taxes.

Gibbons asks: “How much of the total tax bill can a very small percentage of the nation pay and still be a democracy?"

Democrats have spent the better part of a decade pushing for higher taxes on top earners and will likely do so again this year.

President Joe Biden included a "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" in his 2023 budget proposal. In announcing the tax proposal, the Democrat asserted that "a firefighter and a teacher pay more than double" the tax rate that a billionaire pays.

According an analysis of 2019 Internal Revenue Service data, the most recent available, by the fiscally conservative Tax Foundation, the top 10% of Americans earn 47.3% of reported income and pay 70.9% of the income taxes. The bottom 50% of American wage earners report 11.5% of the income and pay 3.1% of the taxes. That leaves the middle 40% of Americans earning 41.2% of the income and paying 26.1% of the income taxes.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank, argues that such figures do not reflect considerable amounts of wealth among high-income Americans that are shielded from taxation or are taxed at lower rates than wage earners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Joe Biden
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

On Russia, Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs

In late January, as Russia’s troops amassed along Ukraine’s borders, many of the GOP’s most Trump-friendly figures preached caution over confrontation. According to Axios’ reporting, the GOP’s up-and-comers feared they would “alienate the base” of the Republican Party by pushing too hard against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ambitions for Europe. They thought they had their finger on the pulse of an ascendant movement within the Republican Party. They were wrong.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Ap#Americans#Cleveland Business#Democrats
NBC News

The Alabama Senate race is becoming a headache for Trump — again

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
POTUS
WEKU

In Ohio's GOP Senate race, there are Trump wannabees — but no Trump endorsement

Looking to put his mark on the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump has made dozens of endorsements in congressional contests across the U.S. But he has yet to pick a favorite candidate in one hotly contested race: the Ohio GOP Senate primary. It's a state where Trump is popular — he carried Ohio easily both times he ran for president — but so far none of the contenders has gotten his nod.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The left gears up to take on Manchin again

Democrats and advocates for the care economy are girding for another uphill fight over spending for child care and pre-kindergarten. A letter being circulated by Rep. KATHERINE CLARK (D-Mass.) and Sens. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-Mass.) and TINA SMITH (D-Minn.) and obtained by Playbook will call on President JOE BIDEN to push a reconciliation bill “that lowers the cost of child care for families, expands access to pre-K, and invests in the early childhood workforce and infrastructure.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
61K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy