Fortuna Concert Series Presents Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.

