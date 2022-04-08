Read full article on original website
Related
Contested legislative and county races are on the ballot for East Idahoans Tuesday
In addition to voting for Governor, Lt. Governor and a variety of statewide offices, East Idaho voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for numerous contested county and legislative seats. In District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County, parts of Bannock County and some of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, incumbent Senator Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, again faces a challenge from Mike Saville, who is from McCammon and running as an Independent. ...
'We're not a very good football program': ISU drops 43-3 decision to UC Davis
Ian Hershey is a phenomenal kicker. He hasn’t had many opportunities to prove it this fall, but he’s one of the better ones in the conference, a freshman with a huge leg and quiet confidence. When he signed with Idaho State last winter, he instantly became one of the team’s best acquisitions. We could go on and on with superlatives. Hershey is a lot of great things. But when he becomes one of the Bengals’ best players for a game, like he was in ISU’s...
Everything Charlie Ragle said after ISU's blowout loss to UC Davis
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle had a lot to say after his group’s 43-3 loss to UC Davis Saturday night. It was the Bengals’ worst loss all season. Ragle spoke over the phone with this newspaper after the game, and not all his quotes made our game story, so here is everything he said. Idaho State Journal: What were you most frustrated by in this one? Charlie Ragle: Where...
HS FB scores 11/4: Highland, Poky's seasons with losses in state quarterfinals
FOOTBALL Mountain View 30, Highland 24 Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7 The Thunder scored on a 68-yard pass from Hunter May to Garrett Keller, but that's where the good news stopped for Pocatello, which went 5-5 this season. Minico 28,...
Mobile Morgue Trailer donated to Bannock County Coroner's Office
Thanks to a generous donation from the Greater Idaho Healthcare Coalition, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office is now the proud owner of a Mobile Morgue Trailer. The trailer will be used regionally as a deployable asset for large-scale incidents that require a mass casualty morgue. Coroner Torey Danner saw a need for a mass-casualty morgue during the Downard Funeral Home investigation. With limited resources in East Idaho, his office had...
Local developer aims too build massive 500 unit housing project on Pocatello's east bench
POCATELLO — A local developer has begun work on a massive 500 unit housing project that will link Center Street to Vista Drive and then eventually link the new neighborhood over to Beth Street in the Monte Vista area. Bill Isley is currently working on completing a project he says has been possible since the 1970s when a large water tank was installed at the top of East Center Street, high enough to properly provide pressure to develop the Monte Vista neighborhood. ...
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Journal
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed.
Lots of new faces, but values don't change for ISU women's basketball
After losing nine players from a two-time Big Sky Conference women’s basketball championship team, Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski consoled himself with the idea of trying some new things. There would be no expectations on this newly-rebuilt version of Bengal basketball, and Sobolewski wouldn’t have to adhere to the old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” How about some zone defense as a counter to Sobolewski’s lifelong commitment to “player to player” D? Maybe pound the ball inside offensively to some of the...
One injured in crash involving semi and pickup on Interstate 15 between Chubbuck and Fort Hall
One person suffered injuries when a semi and pickup truck collided on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon between Chubbuck and Fort Hall. The 3 p.m. crash on the freeway's southbound lanes resulted in the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck being transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The driver's name and condition have not yet been released. Emergency responders had to extricate the driver from the badly damaged...
Woman who ran over man she mistook for criminal sentenced to prison
An Idaho Falls woman who ran over a man she falsely believed committed a crime against a family member was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Brandi Morgan, 40, admitted to purposely running over the man in a grocery store parking lot in January when police questioned her. She said she did so because she mistook him for another man whom she claims committed a major crime against a relative. It was not until she was arrested that Morgan learned the man she had run over was...
Two injured, streets shut down after pickup crashes into sign, fire hydrant, light poles and trees before flipping on top of parked vehicle
POCATELLO — A man and a juvenile were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center on Friday evening after their Dodge pickup left a busy Pocatello street and smashed through a credit union's sign, a fire hydrant, trees and light poles before flipping on top of a GMC pickup. The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on South Fourth Avenue between East Benton and East Halliday streets. South Fourth Avenue and East Halliday...
Comments / 0