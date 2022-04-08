ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Efficacy, safety, and treatment burden of treat-and-extend versus alternative anti-VEGF regimens for nAMD: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Daniel Rosenberg
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to compare efficacy and treatment burden of treat-and-extend (T&E) anti-VEGF against fixed and pro re nata (PRN) regimens for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). MEDLINE, CENTRAL, and EMBASE were searched. Randomized-controlled trials and observational studies comparing T&E to PRN or fixed dosing for treatment-naÃ¯ve AMD patients were included....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Percutaneous nephrostomy versus retrograde ureteral stenting for acute upper obstructive uropathy: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-64665-2, published online 13 May 2020. In the original paper, the Data Availability statement was incomplete. "The neuron morphologies and codes used in this study are available from the corresponding author upon request". "The neuron morphologies and codes used in this study are available from NeuroMorpho.Org...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive changes to oxidative stress in schizophrenia

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Cuenod M, Steullet P, Cabungcal J-H, Dwir D, Khadimallah I, Klauser P,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of toxicity and treatment outcomes with pharmacogenetic-guided dosing compared to standard of care BSA-based fluoropyrimidine dosing

Serious and potentially life-threatening toxicities can occur following 5-fluorouracil/capecitabine exposure. Patients carrying Dihydropyrimidine Dehydrogenase (DPYD) variant alleles associated with decreased enzymatic function are at a greater risk of early/severe 5-fluorouracil/capecitabine toxicity. The objective of this systematic review/meta-analysis was to evaluate treatment outcomes between Pharmacogenetics Guided Dosing (PGD) versus non-PGD and within PGD (DPYD variant allele carriers versus wild type).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Determinants of emergency presentation in patients with colorectal cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Colorectal cancer remains a significant cause of morbidity and mortality, even despite curative treatment. A significant proportion of patients present emergently and have poorer outcomes compared to elective presentations, independent of TNM stage. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, differences between elective/emergency presentations of colorectal cancer were examined to determine which factors were associated with emergency presentation. A literature search was carried out from 1990 to 2018 comparing elective and emergency presentations of colon and/or rectal cancer. All reported clinicopathological variables were extracted from identified studies. Variables were analysed through either systematic review or, if appropriate, meta-analysis. This study identified multiple differences between elective and emergency presentations of colorectal cancer. On meta-analysis, emergency presentations were associated with more advanced tumour stage, both overall (OR 2.05) and T/N/M/ subclassification (OR 2.56/1.59/1.75), more: lymphovascular invasion (OR 1.76), vascular invasion (OR 1.92), perineural invasion (OR 1.89), and ASA (OR 1.83). Emergencies were more likely to be of ethnic minority (OR 1.58). There are multiple tumour/host factors that differ between elective and emergency presentations of colorectal cancer. Further work is required to determine which of these factors are independently associated with emergency presentation and subsequently which factors have the most significant effect on outcomes.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Kodiak Sciences Inc#Bayer Ag#Namd#Neovascular#Medline#Central#Embase#T E#Prisma
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Parental autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders as multiple risk factors for common neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Epidemiological studies have raised concerns about the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) in children of patients with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders (AID). The pathophysiological pathways underlying this association are still unknown and little is known about the specific and distinct risk of each AID. To explore these questions, we investigated the association between the occurrences of several NDD in the offspring of mothers or fathers with different IDA. We conducted a meta-analysis-PROSPERO (CRD42020159250)-examining the risk of NDD in the offspring of mothers or fathers with AID. We performed specific analyses separately in fathers or mothers of NDD patients as well as subgroup analyses for each NDD and AID. We searched MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Web of Science Core Collection published until December 2021. From an initial pool of 2074 potentially relevant references, 14 studies were included, involving more than 1,400,000 AID and 10,000,000 control parents, 180,000 children with NDD and more than 14,000,000 control children. We found AID in mothers (Adjusted OR 1.27 [95% CI 1.03; 1.57] p"‰="‰0.02, [I2"‰="‰65%, Tau2"‰="‰0.03 p"‰="‰0.01] and adjusted OR 1.31 [95% CI 1.11; 1.55] p"‰="‰0.001, [I2"‰="‰93%, Tau2"‰="‰0.13 p"‰="‰0.001] and, although in a lesser extent, in fathers (adjusted OR 1.18 [95% CI 1.07; 1.30] p"‰="‰0.01, [I2"‰="‰15.5%, Tau2"‰="‰0.002 p"‰="‰0.47]) and adjusted OR 1.14 [95% CI 1.10; 1.17] p"‰<"‰0.0001, [I2"‰="‰0%, Tau2"‰="‰0 p"‰="‰0.29]) to be associated with ASD and ADHD in the offspring. This difference in the strength of the association was found in the AID-specific analyses, suggesting that AID increase the risk of NDD by a shared mechanism but that a specific maternal route appears to represent an additional excess risk. Inflammatory bowel disease were not associated with an additional risk (neither in fathers nor in mothers) of NDD in offspring. Our results suggest that complex and multiple AID-specific pathophysiological mechanisms may underlie the association of AID and NDD in offspring. Further, comprehensive studies of the different AID and NDD are needed to draw definitive conclusions about the pathophysiological links between parental AID and NDD in children.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Metabolomics facilitates the discovery of metabolic profiles and pathways for myopia: A systematic review

Myopia is one of the major eye disorders and the global burden is increasing rapidly. Our purpose is to systematically summarize potential metabolic biomarkers and pathways in myopia to facilitate the understanding of disease mechanisms as well as the discovery of novel therapeutic measures. Methods. Myopia-related metabolomics studies were searched...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of the normal reference value of the longitudinal left atrial strain by three dimensional speckle tracking echocardiography

The normal reference value of the global longitudinal left atrial strain during the reservoir phase (LASr) by 3D speckle-tracking echocardiography (3DSTE) is needed to define the abnormal and normal spectra and to compare and interpret the obtained values. The present study is a meta-analysis of 3DSTE-derived normal reference value of the longitudinal LASr and an attempt to determine probable contributing factors in the variations of reported ranges. The databases of PubMed, Scopus, and Embase were searched for the following keywordS: "Left atrial/left atrium" and "strain/speckle/deformation" and "three-dimensional/3-dimensional/three dimensional/3 dimensional/three dimension/3 dimension/three-dimension/3-dimension/3D/3-D". The studies selected included those on adult healthy subjects without cardiovascular risk factors. A random-effect model was used to calculate the global 3DSTE-derived longitudinal LASr, and meta-regression was applied to determine inter-study heterogeneity. Our search yielded 316 adult subjects from 5 studies. The mean value of the global 3DSTE-derived longitudinal LASr was 27.5% (95% CI, 25.2"“29.8%). There was significant heterogeneity between the studies. The meta-regression analysis revealed the publication year, the heart rate, and systolic and diastolic blood pressure as the sources of heterogeneity. The current meta-analysis determined a normal reference value of the global 3DSTE-derived longitudinal LASr of 27.5% (95% CI, 25.2"“29.8%). The heterogeneity between studies may be explained by the publication year, the heart rate, and systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
AMD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Pre-operative iron increases haemoglobin concentration before abdominal surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05283-y, published online 09 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section,. "As we have previously commented in relation to the PREVENTT trial25, this might lead to statistical underpowering of these trials in the evaluation of the effect of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A systematic review of microbial markers for risk prediction of colorectal neoplasia

Substantial evidence indicates that dysbiosis of the gut microbial community is associated with colorectal neoplasia. This review aims to systematically summarise the microbial markers associated with colorectal neoplasia and to assess their predictive performance. Methods. A comprehensive literature search of MEDLINE and EMBASE databases was performed to identify eligible studies....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combining CAR T cells effective in RRMM

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Most patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) will have a response to anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. Nonetheless, the majority will have disease relapse within 18 months of treatment. Now, data from a phase II study demonstrate more-durable responses in patients infused with a combination of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CAR T cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Low testosterone and cardiometabolic risks in a real-world study of US male firefighters

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93603-z, published online 09 July 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "This publication was made possible by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Grant/Award Number: EMW "“ 2017 "“ FP "“ 00445 (author DLS), FundaÃ§Ã£o...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of gene therapy with hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells for monogenic disorders

Ex-vivo gene therapy (GT) with hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) engineered with integrating vectors is a promising treatment for monogenic diseases, but lack of centralized databases is hampering an overall outcomes assessment. Here we aim to provide a comprehensive assessment of the short and long term safety of HSPC-GT from trials using different vector platforms. We review systematically the literature on HSPC-GT to describe survival, genotoxicity and engraftment of gene corrected cells. From 1995 to 2020, 55 trials for 14 diseases met inclusion criteria and 406 patients with primary immunodeficiencies (55.2%), metabolic diseases (17.0%), haemoglobinopathies (24.4%) and bone marrow failures (3.4%) were treated with gammaretroviral vector (Î³RV) (29.1%), self-inactivating Î³RV (2.2%) or lentiviral vectors (LV) (68.7%). The pooled overall incidence rate of death is 0.9 per 100 person-years of observation (PYO) (95%"‰CI"‰="‰0.37"“2.17). There are 21 genotoxic events out of 1504.02 PYO, which occurred in Î³RV trials (0.99 events per 100 PYO, 95%"‰CI"‰="‰0.18"“5.43) for primary immunodeficiencies. Pooled rate of engraftment is 86.7% (95%"‰CI"‰="‰67.1"“95.5%) for Î³RV and 98.7% (95%"‰CI"‰="‰94.5"“99.7%) for LV HSPC-GT (p"‰="‰0.005). Our analyses show stable reconstitution of haematopoiesis in most recipients with superior engraftment and safer profile in patients receiving LV-transduced HSPCs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Meningeal lymphatics regulate radiotherapy efficacy through modulating anti-tumor immunity

As a first-line treatment, radiotherapy (RT) is known to modulate the immune microenvironment of glioma, but it is unknown whether the meningeal lymphatic vessel (MLV)-cervical lymph node (CLN) network regulates the process or influences RT efficacy. Here, we show that the MLV-CLN network contributes to RT efficacy in brain tumors and mediates the RT-modulated anti-tumor immunity that is enhanced by vascular endothelial growth factor C (VEGF-C). Meningeal lymphatic dysfunction impaired tumor-derived dendritic cell (DC) trafficking and CD8+ T cell activation after RT, whereas tumors overexpressing VEGF-C with meningeal lymphatic expansion were highly sensitive to RT. Mechanistically, VEGF-C-driven modulation of RT-triggered anti-tumor immunity was attributed to C-C Motif Chemokine Ligand 21 (CCL21)-dependent DC trafficking and CD8+ T cell activation. Notably, delivery of VEGF-C mRNA significantly enhanced RT efficacy and anti-tumor immunity in brain tumors. These findings suggest an essential role of the MLV-CLN network in RT-triggered anti-tumor immunity, and highlight the potential of VEGF-C mRNA for brain tumor therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients seeking primary bariatric and metabolic surgery (PACT Study): A survey of 634 bariatric healthcare professionals

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (BMS) is a popular weight loss intervention worldwide, yet few scientific studies have examined variations in preoperative practices globally. This study aimed to capture global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients planned for BMS. Methods. A 41-item questionnaire-based survey...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy