South Orange, NJ

Xavier Begins Conference Play at Seton Hall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH ORANGE, NJ - Xavier faced a stiff challenge out of the gate as hot Pirates bats put the Musketeers in what would be an insurmountable 3-0 hole. Luke Franzoni moved into second place in the NCAA with his 13th homer, but it wasn't enough to knock off Seton Hall in...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Ledger

Former Florida Southern basketball coach Norm Benn dies at 89

Norm Benn lived up to his nickname “Stormin Normin” by storming up and down the sidelines, hooting and hollering to make sure he would get the very best out of his Florida Southern women’s basketball players. He was also the kind of coach who invited all his players to the Christmas party every...
FLORIDA STATE

