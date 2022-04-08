ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Just when you think the Tiger Woods story can't get anymore epic, he makes the Masters cut 14 months after almost losing his leg

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zp1cT_0f41DDbP00
Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods continues to amaze us.

Less than 14 months after being involved in a high-speed single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles that nearly led to his right leg being amputated, Woods made the cut at the 86th Masters in his first start since playing here in November 2020. It’s mind-blowing stuff but then again it’s Tiger. He shot a second-round 74 and sits at 1-over 145, with only 18 golfers ahead of him through 36 holes at Augusta National Golf Club.

He overcame making four bogeys in his first five holes, his worst start to a round at the famed Alister MacKenzie layout during his illustrious career.

“I could have easily kicked myself out of the tournament today,” Woods said, “but I kept myself in it.”

After shooting 1-under 71 on Thursday, Woods got off to a rocky start on a cool, mostly sunny Friday afternoon better suited for flying a kite. A westerly wind whipped through the Georgia pines causing great indecision in club selection and sent scores ballooning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7Oz4_0f41DDbP00
Tiger Woods tees off on no. 12 during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

“It was blustery. It was windy. It was swirling all over the place,” Woods said. “I hit a couple shots that I got a couple of bad gusts and also made a couple of bad swings on top of that. Then on No. 4 I ended up in a divot. It was just like, OK, what else can go wrong?”

Not much considering he had missed four of the first five greens and failed to get up and down on any of them. He drove into fairway bunkers, misfired with his irons and his putter was no help as he missed several makable par putts.

But Woods never quit – he never does. He came to the course where he’s claimed five Green Jackets over the years because he thought he could win his 16th career major, and he did what he needed to do to make the cut and give himself a chance to write a fairytale ending to his latest comeback this weekend.

“I told Joey, ‘It’s tough for everybody. Let’s get back to even par for the day. Let’s finish out the day at even par somehow.’ We had a lot of holes in front of us. We have some par-fives and tough holes, but it’s tough, and hopefully it stays tough for the entire day and everyone is struggling,” Woods recounted.

Woods removed his sweater after spraying his tee shot right at the fifth hole, and from there he swung with more freedom. He made his first birdie at the par-5 eighth hole, where from just short of the green in two, Woods executed a nifty chip to tap-in range. Out in 3-over 39.

The second nine was an adventure too. It began with shades of brilliance as Woods — from a hanging lie, no less — faded a 5-iron from 208 yards to 3 feet to set up a birdie. Of the shot, Joaquin Niemann, who played alongside Woods in a twosome, said, “Yeah, he’s still got it.”

But then Woods got back on the bogey train, dropping strokes at Nos. 11 and 12, the latter of which he overshot the green and was lucky his ball trickled into the back bunker.

Woods righted the ship one more time, making a nice pitch-and-run to a back-left hole location at 13 for a short birdie and backing it up one hole later with an approach from 148 yards that spun back to nine feet for another birdie. Woods, who hit 10 fairways and nine greens in the second round, closed with four pars to sign for 74. He still has never missed the cut as a professional in the Masters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3n8b_0f41DDbP00
Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

“It was a good fight,” Woods said. “I got back in the ball game.”

By the end of the day, Woods limped noticeably, and he hung on to his putter to walk from the 18th hole to scoring using it for support. Still, he claimed he’s had no setbacks this week, but there may be a run on ice in Augusta to get Woods’s sore body ready for the weekend. He trails 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler by nine strokes, but as he noted he’s only four strokes out of second place.

“I don’t feel as good as I would like to feel,” Woods conceded. “That’s OK. I’ve got a chance going into the weekend. Hopefully I’ll have one of those light-bulb moments and turn it on in the weekend and get it done. You’ve seen guys do it with a chance going into the back nine. If you are within five or six going into the back nine, anything can happen. I need to get myself there. That’s the key. I need to get myself there.”

Saturday’s forecast calls for cooler conditions and the wind to create more havoc. Woods loves a challenge and having bounced back from a sluggish start on Friday, he knows what to expect.

“Tomorrow is going to be tough,” Woods said. “It’s going to be the Masters that I think the Masters Committee has been looking forward to for a number of years. We haven’t had it like this.”

Woods, the fighter who willed himself back from flirting with the cutline on Friday, wouldn’t have it any other way.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Fellow golfer makes admission about Tiger Woods playing Masters

Tiger Woods has been a huge draw at the Masters this year, and even his fellow golfers are getting caught up in the story. Cam Smith shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the event on Thursday. He and Bryson DeChambeau played together as a twosome due to Paul Casey’s withdrawal. They were in the group ahead of Woods, and Smith admitted after the round that he did a fair amount of watching Tiger like a fan.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

"It's pitiful!" Gary Player defends "sorry" Phil Mickelson at The Masters

Gary Player sought to defend Phil Mickelson after he got The Masters underway with Jack Nicklaus and new honorary starter Tom Watson. Player reckons Mickelson ought to be welcomed back into the golf community after his comments and dealings with Saudi Arabia as he sought to establish a new golf league with Greg Norman.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Epic#Greens
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

World number one Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title.Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail. I...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Say what? Masters champion Scottie Scheffler 'cried like a baby' just hours before claiming his first major at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Scottie Scheffler “cried like a baby,” just hours before his victory at the 86th Masters. Scheffler — the picture of calm, cool and collected was anything — but in the hours leading to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. Scheffler held a three-stroke lead heading into the final round, but had a lot of time to kill before his 2:50 p.m. ET tee time in the final group.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Tiger Woods fights back to shoot 74 and make cut Friday at the Masters

Tiger Woods made his much-anticipated return to professional golf at the 2022 Masters on Thursday, where he blew away expectations by shooting a one-under 71 to get into contention. Friday’s second round didn’t start off with the same kind of positive energy. To open Round 2, Woods made...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Just 4-Putted At The Masters

After opening up the third round of the Masters with a bogey, Tiger Woods managed to pick up his first birdie of the weekend on the second hole. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse on the 5th hole. Since the odds of Woods coming up with a birdie...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy