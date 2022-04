An Amazon delivery drone sparked a blaze when it crashed into an Oregon field during a failed test flight, according to a Federal Aviation Administration report.The fire broke out after the company’s drone fell 160ft to the ground when its motors failed during the June test flight.The report redacted Amazon’s name and made reference to the MK27 drone, which is the code of Amazon’s Prime Air delivery drone, according to Business Insider.The report states that a video shows the drone “tumbling in uncontrolled free fall until it contacted the ground” and that the result was “several acres of wheat...

