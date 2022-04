Fair housing, civil rights, and the Kansas Residential Landlord-Tenant Act will be among the topics of the upcoming Fair Housing Seminar in Salina. In celebration of National Fair Housing Month, the City of Salina’s Community Relations Division will hold its annual Fair Housing Seminar on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 the Midway. The event is sponsored by Salina Regional Health Center, Hutton Corporation, Great Plains Association of Realtors, and Salina Family Healthcare Center.

