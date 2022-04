ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dr. Lester W. Young, Jr. and Josephine Victoria Finn have been re-elected to lead the New York State Board of Regents. This was confirmed by Department of Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa on March 14 after the Board of Regents unanimously re-elected both Dr. Young and Finn to serve as Chancellor and Vice Chancellor, respectively.

