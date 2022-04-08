ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The hype for the 2022 Blue Jays is nothing like the hype before the 2013 debacle

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve seen a lot of people comparing the hype that the 2022 Blue Jays are getting to that of the 2013 Jays, worrying that this team might also fall flat and not live up to expectations. I have to disagree with that assessment. Firstly, we’ll look at the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros' Justin Verlander: 'I got chills' watching Angels' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most talented players in MLB history, and fans are always in awe of the Los Angeles Angels star’s versatility. Justin Verlander finally understands why. Ohtani started on the mound and batted leadoff for the Angels in their season opener against the Houston Astros...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday night for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. In 7 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .143 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Chris Paddack takes shot at Padres' uniforms after trade to Twins

Chris Paddack was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Minnesota Twins this week, and the pitcher was pleased with the deal for one specific reason. Paddack admitted that the Twins’ uniform colors are a big improvement on him, and he did not have anything nice to say about the Padres’ uniforms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Red Sox: Evaluating Boston’s AL East opponents – The Toronto Blue Jays

Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Toronto Blue Jays. BSI is a Boston Red Sox site, but what other teams do in baseball, particularly in the American League East, impacts Boston’s playoff chances. No reason to be insular in our approach to the long haul of 162 games. Now a brief overview of the team I see as destined to take the American League East.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Tulowitzki
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Colby Rasmus
Person
Melky Cabrera
Person
Mark Buehrle
ESPN

Rangers rally from 5 runs down, beat Blue Jays 12-6

TORONTO -- — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday. “We did a really good job,” Rangers manager...
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Blue Jays play the Rangers leading series 1-0

LINE: Blue Jays -200, Rangers +169; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays scored 5.2 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Minute: Blue Jays, New Tech & Opening Day

Jays From the Couch brings you Toronto Blue Jays Coloured Snapshots of the MLB Landscape. This week: new tech & Opening Day. * The Blue Jays’ Opening Day 2022 has come and again, but roster decisions made by all 30 Major League clubs have reflected distinct influences spawned from the most recent CBA Negotiations. An unprecedented four Top 10 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com, will break camp and make their debuts on Opening Day: Bobby Witt, Jr. (#1 Royals), Julio Rodriguez (#3 Mariners), Spencer Torkelson (#4 Tigers) and C.J. Abrams (#9 Padres). Hunter Greene (#22) and Nick Lodolo (#42) are scheduled to take the mound for Cincinnati during the first week. Bryson Stott (#45) won the Phillies third base job and Matt Brash (#98) is expected to make his first major league start once Seattle is in need of a fifth starter. A quartet of Top 100 prospects with previous big league experience (Reid Detmers #21, Joey Bart #31, Josh Lowe #50, and Joe Ryan #97) have also secured spots on Opening Day rosters. The emphasis placed upon raising pre-arbitration eligible young players as well as curtailing service time manipulations by front offices seems to have reaped unexpected dividends for the Platers Association.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Phillies#The 2013 Jays#Sportsnet#The Miami Marlins
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal batting eighth Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays listed Santiago Espinal as their starting at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Espinal will bat eighth and cover second base while Cavan Biggio takes the afternoon off. Espinal has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6 fantasy points...
MLB
numberfire.com

Zack Collins batting eighth for Blue Jays Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays will start Zack Collins as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Collins will make his first start as a Blue Jay in Monday's game against the Yankees, batting eighth while George Springer moves back into centerfield and Raimel Tapia catches a breather.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting eighth on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Tapia will start in left field on Saturday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Danny Jansen will move to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia not in Monday lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Raimel Tapia in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Tapia will sit out Monday's game while George Springer covers centerfield and Zack Collins takes a crack at designated hitter, batting eighth. Our models project Tapia to make 545...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

Coming off a series win against the rival Red Sox in the inaugural days of the 2022 season, the Yankees have no time to catch their breath. A potent Blue Jays offense that just mashed seven home runs in three games against the Rangers rolls into town. Let’s take a look at the starting pitching matchups that we expect to see in this important early-season series.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies' Monday game

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy