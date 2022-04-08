SHREDDING: Need it? Next event set for May 7th

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A free shred day event will be held in White Marsh/Middle River next month. In celebration of Earth Day, Keith Patillo, REALTOR® with Buying B’more and Samson Properties, will offer free paper shredding for Baltimore County residents on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m. There will be no limit and everyone who registers will receive … Continue reading "Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April" The post Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO