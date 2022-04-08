ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SHREDDING: Need it? Next event set for May 7th

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSB photo – June 2021 shredding event) If you have documents to shred – here’s...

westseattleblog.com

NottinghamMD.com

Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A free shred day event will be held in White Marsh/Middle River next month. In celebration of Earth Day, Keith Patillo, REALTOR® with Buying B’more and Samson Properties, will offer free paper shredding for Baltimore County residents on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m. There will be no limit and everyone who registers will receive … Continue reading "Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April" The post Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Portland Tribune

Planting event set for March 26

Canby Area Beautification looking for volunteers to help plant 500-plus tree seedlings along Willow Creek. A beautification project through Canby Area Beautification along Willow Creek is planned for Saturday, March 26. Volunteers are being sought to help with a project that aims to plant more than 500 tree seedlings at...
CANBY, OR
WBTV

Concord to host Spring Safe Disposal & Shred event

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, Cabarrus County Government, and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will host a Spring Safe Disposal Event on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m. The event is happening at the Village Parking Lot, 280 Concord Parkway N., in Concord. Residents will be...
CONCORD, NC
Skagit Valley Herald

Veterans event set for Thursday in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The state Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee will host a town hall Thursday in Burlington. The event is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post #1914, 721 E. Fairhaven Ave. According to a news release from the state Department of Veteran Affairs, community partners...
BURLINGTON, WA

Community Policy