Nvidia Seeks Approval to Double Authorized Shares to 8 Billion

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday:. AT&T — Shares of AT&T jumped more than 7% after the telecom giant announced that it closed its transaction with Discovery to spin off its WarnerMedia business. The combined company is called Warner Bros. Discovery. It began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the new ticker symbol WBD. JPMorgan also assigned an overweight rating to AT&T.

