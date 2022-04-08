Nvidia Seeks Approval to Double Authorized Shares to 8 Billion

(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised its share buyback programme to $25 billion on Tuesday, its second increase in less than a year to prop up stocks that have been battered by concerns over slowing growth. The announcement marks an increase from its earlier plan to buy back $15 billion...
LONDON — British chip designer Arm is planning to cut up to 1,000 jobs, or 15% of its workforce, just weeks after its $40 billion deal with Nvidia collapsed. Widely regarded as the jewel in the crown of the U.K. tech sector, Arm employs employs around 6,400 people worldwide and roughly half of those are in the U.K.
Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
US stocks cratered on Monday as investors grappled with soaring Treasury bond yields. The US 10-Year Treasury yield surged as much as 12 basis points to a three-year high of 2.78%. Meanwhile, city-wide COVID-19 lockdowns in China led to plant shutdowns and production halts for various automakers.
HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. Report shares soared higher Thursday after Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed that billionaire investor Warren Buffett has built a $4.2 billion stake in the printer and PC maker. SEC filings published late Wednesday showed that Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A investment group now owns...
March 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets climbed Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced the first in a series of seven planned interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 518.76 points, or 1.55%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.24% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 3.77%. At...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday:. AT&T — Shares of AT&T jumped more than 7% after the telecom giant announced that it closed its transaction with Discovery to spin off its WarnerMedia business. The combined company is called Warner Bros. Discovery. It began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the new ticker symbol WBD. JPMorgan also assigned an overweight rating to AT&T.
Moderna announced Thursday it had asked the United States drug regulator for emergency authorization for a second booster shot of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would "allow for a fourth dose of our #COVID19 vaccine in adults 18...
NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading higher Thursday following several reports the company is interested in using Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) for chip manufacturing. "They're interested in us using their foundries. We're very interested in exploring it," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, according to a Reuters report. Intel CEO...
DUBAI — State oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222, said Sunday its 2021 net profit more than doubled to $110 billion, a boon to the Middle East’s largest economy as it seeks to use its hefty profits for investment opportunities domestically and abroad. The world’s largest oil exporter is...
Gold futures ended modestly higher Friday, logging a weekly gain as traders brushed off typically negative factors like rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar. rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to close at $1,945.60 an ounce on Comex, leaving it up 1.1% for the week. May silver. SIK22,. +0.69%. rose...
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for...
The dollar touched another two-year high on Monday, pummeling the yen, as yields continued to rise on expectations for further rate increases by the Federal Reserve. briefly broke above 100 in overnight trading, the highest since May 10, 2020, and was up around 0.2%. The greenback also hit another seven-year high against the yen.
Bank of America strategists reportedly say that a shift in the macroeconomic landscape could be the catalyst that sends the crypto markets to higher prices. According to Reuters, analysts at the banking giant have sent a new note to clients warning that accelerating inflation and a slowing global economy could spread to US markets.
April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were big sellers of overseas debt in March, as prices of overseas bonds declined on concerns over inflation and aggressive tightening measures by major central banks. According to Japan's Ministry of Finance data, domestic investors exited a net 2.36 trillion Japanese yen worth of...
NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. The yield...
Suit alleged scheme to help private equity firm exit its stake. ex-board, backers at New Enterprise Associates Inc., and financial advisers at. secured their win against litigation challenging the oncology company’s $5.1 billion sale to. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. , when Delaware’s top court rejected the investor lawsuit. The state’s...
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading higher Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market ahead of today's Fed decision. Fed officials are expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point...
