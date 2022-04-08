Capital Projects Watch List: South Park Street Drainage

The Finance and Housing Committee approved a resolution to establish a Watch List of large, complex, discrete capital projects that will require quarterly monitoring reports for the 2022 calendar year. This requirement derives from legislation I sponsored several years ago to establish enhanced oversight, after several capital project cost overruns.

The resolution includes the “South Park Stormwater Program” listed in Seattle Public Utilities. This project is to install a pump station to control flooding in South Park.

There is however a related project in SDOT called the “SPU Drainage Partnership—South Park”. The SDOT 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Program notes, regarding the pump station, “However, that alone will not control flooding. Many streets in the area are in poor condition and don’t have a street drainage collection system. This funding allows SPU and SDOT to partner to install the needed collection systems and repair the deteriorated roads.”

To ensure the SDOT portion of the project is also included in this enhanced review, I sponsored an Amendment to add this SDOT project to the Watch List.

Chinatown/International District Walk

Last Saturday night last, I joined the weekly public safety walk in the Chinatown International District. CID Community Watch was started in June 2020 by Matthew Toles, shortly after vandals smashed their way through several businesses in the Chinatown/International District during protests against racism and police brutality.

Volunteers from the group started patrolling the neighborhood, hoping their visibility would make the neighborhood less of a target for crime or unsafe behavior. They recently received a grant to teach self-defense workshops for seniors and situational awareness. The workshops will begin in April.

I enjoyed talking to these community members and thanking them for doing their part to promote community safety, every Saturday night rain or shine, for almost two years. They hand out water, food, and check on the well-being of people living unsheltered in the CID, going tent to tent all along Jackson. They have resolved conflicts that could otherwise turn into violence and they have provided life-saving assistance to their neighbors. I know that they are also excited the SPD has a new officer, assigned to the King Sector (CID), who is Chinese American and speaks three dialects of Chinese: Mandarin, Taishanese, and Cantonese.

City Hall Park Land Transfer

At the end of last year, then-Mayor Durkan proposed a transfer of land between the City and King County. King County would receive City Hall Park, an important and rare open space in south downtown, and the City would receive thirteen much smaller properties scattered around the City, including three properties in South Park, and two in West Seattle. You can find a list of the properties here.

At Wednesday’s Public Assets & Homelessness committee meeting, Council began its deliberations on the proposed transfer by hearing from representatives from King County, the Mayor’s Office, Seattle Parks & Recreation, and advocates for the park’s neighbors including Seattle Parks Foundation and Alliance for Pioneer Square. You can watch the discussion here, starting at about 24’.

There are several questions I’ll be raising as Council considers the legislation to transfer the land.

Preserving Park Use : For hundreds of downtown residents, City Hall Park is their local green and open space, and the only significant size park in the area. Just like any other neighborhood, we must safeguard their access to local park and open space.

: For hundreds of downtown residents, City Hall Park is their local green and open space, and the only significant size park in the area. Just like any other neighborhood, we must safeguard their access to local park and open space. Activating the Park : King County employees have expressed safety concerns about the park, which they must navigate to access their workplace. Simply transferring ownership of the park will do nothing to address these concerns. Instead, we must collaborate with partners to activate the park. It’s been done to great success in Occidental Park and others, and we should replicate that model for City Hall Park. There is a park design to facilitate necessary changes to the park as well, championed by former City Councilmember Bagshaw.

: King County employees have expressed safety concerns about the park, which they must navigate to access their workplace. Simply transferring ownership of the park will do nothing to address these concerns. Instead, we must collaborate with partners to activate the park. It’s been done to great success in Occidental Park and others, and we should replicate that model for City Hall Park. There is a park design to facilitate necessary changes to the park as well, championed by former City Councilmember Bagshaw. The Spirit of I-42 : The ordinance adopting Initiative 42 requires that the City, in exchange for park property, must receive “land or a facility of equivalent or better size, value, location and usefulness in the vicinity, serving the same community and the same park purposes.” Some of the 13 properties proposed for the swap are less than 300 square feet; and they are scattered throughout the city as far away as Ballard and Wedgwood. I am concerned about setting a poor precedent if we supersede those requirements.

: The ordinance adopting Initiative 42 requires that the City, in exchange for park property, must receive “land or a facility of equivalent or better size, value, location and usefulness in the vicinity, serving the same community and the same park purposes.” Some of the 13 properties proposed for the swap are less than 300 square feet; and they are scattered throughout the city as far away as Ballard and Wedgwood. I am concerned about setting a poor precedent if we supersede those requirements. District 1 Impact: I’d like to better understand the condition and intended use for the thirteen properties proposed to exchange for City Hall Park – and particularly, the five in District 1, below. The property on S Rose Street is adjacent to South Park Plaza, currently under development with significant community involvement, and appears to offer Duwamish River access. I want to ensure communities can weigh in on these properties before they are transferred for parks use.

1239 S Rose Street, #218500-0895, 17,268 sf

Cesar Chavez Park – 2 properties, 700 S Cloverdale St, #788360-3130, 7,980 sf

W Duwamish GB – SW Othello, #211520-0100, 3,030 sf

Duwamish Head GB – SW Walker St, #915160-0735, 291 sf

Mayor Begins Police Chief Search Process

Mayor Harrell has announced the first steps in the search for a permanent police chief in Seattle.

The position of Chief of Police is one of the most important in City government. This is underscored by the unique requirement in the City Charter that the Chief be chosen from among the three highest ranking candidates in a competitive examination. I thank Mayor Harrell for committing to public outreach to help inform his decision on making this appointment, and for noting this Charter requirement in his announcement as well.

Monitor/CPC Outreach Meeting on Use of Force April 12

The Consent Decree Monitor and the Community Police Commission will hold a community engagement meeting on the Use of Force preliminary assessment published by the monitor.

You can sign in for the meeting here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the webinar.

Here’s a link to the Monitor’s Preliminary Assessment: Use of Force page. That site includes the Use of Force Preliminary Assessment and a Community Feedback Form, where you can provide written comments to the following questions:

Based on this assessment data and insights, what specific ideas do you have to improve Use of Force in Seattle?

Based on the assessment data and insights, what research or advocacy on Use of Force should the Seattle Community Police Commission pursue in 2022?

Based on this assessment data and insights, what Use of Force policy and practice areas, if any, should the Federal Monitor oversee implementation on in 2022?

The goal of these Community Engagement Sessions is to inform the public on the overall progress of the Consent Decree, to get the Community’s direct input on what comes next in Seattle in police reform and how the City proceeds after the Consent Decree.

Thanks to Our Tireless Public Health Professionals

This week is National Public Health Week, a time to celebrate the dedicated people working to improve public health across the country and here in King County. We’re all familiar with the difficult, life-saving work that public health employees have been doing to combat Covid over the past two years. Because of their efforts, Seattle and King County have led the nation in reducing caseloads and deaths.

Here in King County, they’ve also continued ongoing work to improve health and wellness, leading efforts as varied as:

equitable wastewater planning

reducing tuberculosis by identifying latent infections

parent-child health programs to ensure healthy pregnancies and babies

improving access to healthy food

promoting medications to suppress HIV; and

combatting overdose deaths by lowering the barriers to medication-assisted treatment.

For all this, they have earned our deep gratitude, and I send my personal thanks to our tireless Public Health workers.

Covid Boosters, Test to Treat, and Covid.Gov

Covid Boosters: Everyone age 50 or older is now eligible for a 2nd Covid booster shot – along with everyone age 12 and up who is immunocompromised. If you are eligible, you can get the second booster at least four months after your first booster. COVID-19 vaccine is free and no insurance required at this time at King County’s vaccination sites.

Enter your zip code in Washington’s Vaccine Locator tool or check King County’s Getting Vaccinated page to find a vaccination site near you.

One-Stop “Test To Treat” Clinics: The federal government has launched “Test To Treat,” a new way to quickly access free lifesaving treatment for COVID-19. All in one place, you can get tested for Covid – and if you’re positive and eligible for treatment – and receive and fill an appropriate prescription from a qualified health care provider. If you got a positive test result from an at-home test or another testing site, you can also use a Test to Treat location to receive a prescription from a qualified health care provider and treatment on the spot, if eligible. Learn more and find a location near you at Test To Treat (hhs.gov).

Covid.Gov: COVID.gov is a new one-stop shop website to help all people in the U.S. gain even better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area. Check it out for free masks, tests, and other resources.