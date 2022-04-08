ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I’ve had death threats for fighting the Taliban and now I’m getting abuse from Ant Middleton fans, reveals Rudy Reyes

By Felicity Cross
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SAS: Who Dares Win’s new hardman Rudy Reyes is being abused by Ant Middleton’s fans — but says it’s nothing compared to the death threats he received when fighting the Taliban.

The former US marine is the new chief instructor on the Channel 4 adventure show, which was the role Ant held until March 2021 when he was fired for his "personal conduct".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ris4d_0f40kmYI00
Ant was chief instructor on the show until March 2021 when he was fired for his 'personal conduct'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1nRS_0f40kmYI00
Former US Marine Rudy Reyes is his replacement

But despite Rudy’s impressive resume, some viewers aren’t convinced he can fill Middleton’s boots.

In an exclusive chat, Rudy told the Sun: “I've heard the negative opinions already. And you know what, I think there's a lot of negative opinions.

“But I am very curious to hear what people say once they watch the programme.

“I guess Ant has a big following and you know, if he did his work, and earned that reputation then good on him.

“A matter of fact, I didn't learn what happened with Ant until after they asked me to be chief instructor. And I said why? And then they said they sent me to the stories.”

While he is relatively unknown in the UK, Rudy has appeared on telly before in Generation Kill - where he played himself - and James Blumenthal’s Once Upon a Time in Iraq.

He’ll now appear on Channel 4 alongside SAS: Who Dares Wins originals ex-SAS Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox plus another new American recruit; former Navy Seal Remi Adeleke.

Rudy said: “I didn't have an agent or manager or anything like that but there's only one Rudy Reyes so they can just get a hold of me right. So SAS: Who Dares Wins got a hold of me. And it was off of the strength of Once Upon a Time in Iraq."

“In that I was just doing my duty to express my experiences honestly, about this very powerful time in history. I had no idea that it would be received so well, and I would make an impact.

“But the negative part is that I had death threats also from Muslim extremists.

“I mean, you know, I stand behind my life.”

The challenge show returns with its toughest training course yet, against the backdrop of the Jordanian desert.

The initial 21 recruits are sent on an intense journey to their base through searing heat in the first episode.

Once they have made it back to safety, their ability to work as a team is tested when they cross a ravine by balancing on a rope suspended 165 feet above the ground.

Then they will have to keep their head while being gassed in a chamber.

Watch SAS: Who Dares Wins on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtbUg_0f40kmYI00
Billy Billingham, Remi Adeleke, Rudy Reyes and Jason Foxy Fox of SAS: Who Dares Wins Credit: Channel 4/Pete Dadds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vee4_0f40kmYI00
Remi Adeleke, Jason Foxy Fox, Rudy Reyes and Billy Billingham in Jordan for SAS: Who Dares Wins Credit: Pete Dadds/Channel 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyN1f_0f40kmYI00
The former SAS: Who Dares Wins team with axed Ant Middleton, including Jason Foxy Fox and Billy Billingham, who remain Credit: PA

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 0207 782 4220 .

We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

A 64-year-old Ukrainian woman got up during the night to get water. Then a rocket hit — and "everything started to fall apart"

Tatiana Olexandrivna got up during the night on Tuesday to get a cup of water. Moments later, the 64-year-old Ukrainian woman's home was destroyed. Olexandrivna lives in Mykolaiv, one of Ukraine's southern port cities that remains among one of the hardest-hit regions during Vladimir Putin's war on the country. Mykolaiv sits between two of the Russian president's major interests — Mariupol, which is already besieged, and Odesa, the nation's biggest port that Putin desperately wants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Middleton
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Marines#Sas#Channel 4#American#Navy
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
Nashville News Hub

Man, who almost died when his lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19, says he will be happy if his survivor’s story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against the virus

The 65-year-old man, who nearly lost his life when his organs were severely damaged by the Coronavirus, said “If my COVID Survivor’s Story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against this virus then I will be happy.” According to his family, he was hospitalized for nearly 3 months. The 65-year-old man was initially cared for on the COVID-19 unit. But, his condition deteriorated and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Muriel McKay: Police call off week-long search at Hertfordshire farm for remains of woman murdered in 1969

Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a woman who was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch’s wife more than 50 years ago have called off a search at a farm where one of her abductors claimed to have buried her after finding no evidence. Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein abducted Muriel McKay, 55, and held her to ransom, thinking she was the media tycoon’s then wife, Anna. Met Police detectives last week started digging at an 11-acre farm in Stocking Pelham, near Royston in Hertfordshire, where one of Ms McKay’s abductors confessed to burying her body after she was killed. Officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
383K+
Followers
17K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy