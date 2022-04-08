ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckham family arrive with Brooklyn flanked by security for pre-wedding party the night before £3m extravaganza

By Jack White
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
DAVID and Victoria Beckham were amongst the first guest to arrive for the pre-wedding party ahead of son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's £3m extravaganza tomorrow.

The couple and their daughter Harper, 10, joined Brooklyn at the Peltz estate in Palm Beach where he and actress Nicola, 27, will say 'I do'.

Brooklyn will tie the knot with actress Nicola in a £3m ceremony
Brooklyn's mum Victoria was on hand to help
Little sister Harper joined the family as they arrived for the celebrations
Proud dad David turned up with his family for the big event
The football legend arrived in his Maserati sportscar

Football legend David, 46, looked in high spirits as he turned up in his Maserati sportscar.

Meanwhile former Spice Girl Victoria, 47, was on hand to help bring boxes inside.

Brooklyn's little sister Harper Seven looked pretty in a floral dress as she helped her fashion designer mum.

The Peltz family's £76m beachside estate was flanked by heavy security as the guests started arriving ahead of the big day, thought to be costing a cool £3m.

A ring of steel has been formed around three marquees on the estate, with a cop car guarding a beach entrance half a mile away yesterday. A security helicopter has also been seen circling the area.

The Sun previously revealed the couple are to have a “double wedding”, with two ceremonies marking the separate faiths of Nicola’s parents. One will be Catholic, a nod to mum Claudia, and the other Jewish, for her dad Nelson.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn — who has said he will wear a skullcap, or yarmulke — is also going to take Nicola’s surname as his middle name.

Other guests expected for the celebrations include Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

Geri Horner has decided to skip the nuptials and has instead flown to Melbourne to support Red Bull-owning husband Christian at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Other famous faces set to attend include the Beckhams' close family friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and model Gigi Hadid.

It's thought Brooklyn and Nicola have also extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On the day 300 guests will be treated to limitless £200 bottles of Bollinger champagne and Cordon Bleu grub, with £50,000 spent on rare orchids to decorate the tables.

And the famously canny Beckhams will not pay a penny — as Nicola's mega-loaded dad Nelson, 79, has insisted on covering the whole event.

The venue was flanked by tight security
It's thought 300 guests will watch Brooklyn and Nicola say 'I do'

