ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Size Forecast to Reach US$ 346 Million by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

The boron trifluoride and complexes market size is forecast to reach US$ 346 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Boron trifluoride (BF3) is a colorless toxic gas with a pungent odor, packed and shipped in cylinders under high pressure. Compared to the highly pressured gas...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Demand for Effective Traffic Management due to the Growing Number of Vehicles | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated traffic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.83% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated traffic systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The early adoption of technology and the availability of necessary infrastructure to deploy technology solutions will facilitate the integrated traffic systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Mutational scanning of spike RBD protein for enhanced ACE2 affinity emerging Southeast Asia in the late transmission phase

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the quality of life and economic systems all over the world, as the virus can be transmitted from human to human via air-droplets. Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified in 2019, the virus has naturally mutated over time. Southeast Asia is one of the areas in the world that has implemented various procedures and measures to slow down the disease outbreaks. The first cluster of COVID-19 was identified from the tourist-travel history, and then the diversity of coronavirus victims has posed a serious issue of human security on a massive scale. To evaluate whether or not naturally occurring mutations have strengthened the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, we computed in silico the structural dynamics of the RBD-spike protein mutation enhancing ACE2-binding. When considering emerging variations in Southeast Asia, 14 dominant mutations were analyzed by applying the structural and energetic characterization using MD simulations. The ones in the RBD region displayed higher affinity to ACE2 due to the improved interfacial stability of the RBD Î²-strand surrounding the ACE2 across salt bridge hotspots. The binding hotspots and structurally conserved conformational-epitopes have been identified, which are deleterious for RBD mutation and ACE2 binding. We present an interactive visualization to facilitate the development of effective neutralizing agents for vaccination, prevention and treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Local large temperature difference and ultra-wideband photothermoelectric response of the silver nanostructure film/carbon nanotube film heterostructure

Photothermoelectric materials have important applications in many fields. Here, we joined a silver nanostructure film and a carbon nanotube film by van der Waals force to form a heterojunction, which shows excellent photothermal and photoelectric conversion properties. The local temperature difference and the output photovoltage increase rapidly when the heterojunction is irradiated by lasers with wavelengths ranging from ultraviolet to terahertz. The maximum temperature difference reaches 215.9"‰K, which is significantly higher than that of other photothermoelectric materials reported in the literature. The photothermal and photoelectric responsivity depend on the wavelength of lasers, which are 175~601"‰K"‰W-1 and 9.35~40.4"‰mV"‰W-1, respectively. We demonstrate that light absorption of the carbon nanotube is enhanced by local surface plasmons, and the output photovoltage is dominated by Seebeck effect. The proposed heterostructure can be used as high-efficiency sensitive photothermal materials or as ultra-wideband fast-response photoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Key Market#Cagr
Phys.org

Manganese oxide material can rapidly store and release low-grade heat without decomposing

Scientists in Japan have found a common substance that can reversibly and rapidly store and release relatively large amounts of low-grade heat without decomposing. The research could lead to more efficient reuse of industrial waste heat. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications and were a collaboration between scientists at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research and Rigaku Corporation, a company that designs and manufactures X-ray-based measurement and thermal analysis tools.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Variation of Antigen 43 self-association modulates bacterial compacting within aggregates and biofilms

The formation of aggregates and biofilms enhances bacterial colonisation and infection progression by affording protection from antibiotics and host immune factors. Despite these advantages there is a trade-off, whereby bacterial dissemination is reduced. As such, biofilm development needs to be controlled to suit adaptation to different environments. Here we investigate members from one of largest groups of bacterial adhesins, the autotransporters, for their critical role in the assembly of bacterial aggregates and biofilms. We describe the structural and functional characterisation of autotransporter Ag43 variants from different Escherichia coli pathotypes. We show that specific interactions between amino acids on the contacting interfaces of adjacent Ag43 proteins drives a common mode of trans-association that leads to cell clumping. Furthermore, subtle variation of these interactions alters aggregation kinetics and the degree of compacting within cell clusters. Together, our structure"“function investigation reveals an underlying molecular basis for variations in the density of bacterial communities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ibandronate promotes autophagy by inhibiting Rac1"“mTOR signaling pathway in vitro and in vivo

We previously reported that ibandronate (IBAN) could improve endothelial function in spontaneously hypertensive rats. However, the mechanism by which IBAN improves endothelial function is unclear. The IBAN-induced autophagic process in vitro experiments were determined by detection of LC3, Beclin1, and P62 protein levels via western blotting. The autophagy flux was detected by confocal microscopy and transmission electron microscopy. For in vivo experiments, spontaneously hypertensive rats were orally administered with IBAN. Utilizing angiotensin II (Ang II) to stimulate the human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and human pulmonary microvascular endothelial cells (HPMECs) as a model of endothelial cell injury in hypertension, we found that IBAN promoted autophagy and protected cell viability in Ang II-treated-endothelial cells while these effects could be reversed by autophagy inhibitor. In terms of mechanism, IBAN treatment decreased the levels of Rac1 and mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. Activating either Rac1 or mTOR could reverse IBAN-induced autophagy. Furthermore, the in vivo experiments also indicated that IBAN promotes autophagy by downregulating Rac1-mTOR. Taken together, our results firstly revealed that IBAN enhances autophagy via inhibiting Rac1-mTOR signaling pathway, and thus alleviates Ang II-induced injury in endothelial cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Real-space imaging of phase transitions in bridged artificial kagome spin ice

In frustrated spin systems, magnetic phase transitions underpin the formation of exotic, frustration-driven magnetic phases. Of great importance is the ability to manipulate these transitions to access specific phases, which in turn provides a means to discover and control novel phenomena. Artificial spin systems incorporating lithographically fabricated arrays of dipolar-coupled nanomagnets that enable real-space observation of the magnetic configurations provide such an opportunity. In particular, the kagome spin ice is predicted to exhibit two phase transitions, one of which is to a low-temperature phase whose long-range ground-state order has not been observed experimentally. To achieve this ordered state, we change the global symmetry of the artificial kagome system by selectively tuning the near-field nanomagnet interactions through nanoscale bridges at the lattice vertices. By precisely tuning the interactions, we are able to quantify the influence of frustration on the phase transition, finding that the driving force for spin and charge ordering depends on the degeneracy strength at the vertex.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1-specific IgG kinetic profiles following mRNA or vector-based vaccination in the general Dutch population show distinct kinetics

MRNA- and vector-based vaccines are used at a large scale to prevent COVID-19. We compared Spike S1-specific (S1) IgG antibodies after vaccination with mRNA-based (Comirnaty, Spikevax) or vector-based (Janssen, Vaxzevria) vaccines, using samples from a Dutch nationwide cohort. In adults 18"“64Â years old (n"‰="‰2412), the median vaccination interval between the two doses was 77Â days for Vaxzevria (interquartile range, IQR: 69"“77), 35Â days (28"“35) for Comirnaty and 33Â days (28"“35) for Spikevax. mRNA vaccines induced faster inclines and higher S1 antibodies compared to vector-based vaccines. For all vaccines, one dose resulted in boosting of S1 antibodies in adults with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. For Comirnaty, two to four months following the second dose (n"‰="‰196), S1 antibodies in adults aged 18"“64Â years old (436 BAU/mL, IQR: 328"“891) were less variable and median concentrations higher compared to those in persons"‰â‰¥"‰80Â years old (366, 177"“743), but differences were not statistically significant (p"‰>"‰0.100). Nearly all participants seroconverted following COVID-19 vaccination, including the aging population. These data confirm results from controlled vaccine trials in a general population, including vulnerable groups.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrafast seawater desalination with covalent organic framework membranes

The lack of access to clean water for billions of people represents a fundamental global sustainability challenge that must be addressed. Seawater desalination using membrane technologies provides a promising solution; however, the dominating desalination membranes often show low permeation flux and deficient fouling resistance. Here we achieve ultrafast desalination by taking advantage of covalent organic framework (COF) membranes where TaPa-SO3H nanosheets are linked by TpTTPA nanoribbons through electrostatic and Ï€"“Ï€ interactions to form an ordered and robust structure. The optimum COF membrane exhibits excellent rejection of NaCl (99.91%) and more importantly an ultrafast water flux of 267"‰kg"‰mâˆ’2"‰hâˆ’1, which outperforms the state-of-the-art designs and is 4"“10 times higher than conventional membranes. Furthermore, the desired fouling resistance underpins superior operational stability (108"‰h) and high salinity (7.5"‰wt%) tolerance, offering great potential in practical applications.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

GeoVax’s Novel Vaccine Platform Induces Both Antibody and T Cell Responses

Two major challenges in viral vector technologies are coding capacity – how much material can fit inside the vector – and manufacturing capabilities. GeoVax’s viral vector platform potentially overcomes both of those issues, enabling a broader immune system response and a manufacturing system able to quickly produce at scale and deliver vaccines successfully worldwide.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Naturally occurring combinations of receptors from single cell transcriptomics in endothelial cells

VEGF inhibitor drugs are part of standard care in oncology and ophthalmology, but not all patients respond to them. Combinations of drugs are likely to be needed for more effective therapies of angiogenesis-related diseases. In this paper we describe naturally occurring combinations of receptors in endothelial cells that might help to understand how cells communicate and to identify targets for drug combinations. We also develop and share a new software tool called DECNEO to identify them. Single-cell gene expression data are used to identify a set of co-expressed endothelial cell receptors, conserved among species (mice and humans) and enriched, within a network, of connections to up-regulated genes. This set includes several receptors previously shown to play a role in angiogenesis. Multiple statistical tests from large datasets, including an independent validation set, support the reproducibility, evolutionary conservation and role in angiogenesis of these naturally occurring combinations of receptors. We also show tissue-specific combinations and, in the case of choroid endothelial cells, consistency with both well-established and recent experimental findings, presented in a separate paper. The results and methods presented here advance the understanding of signaling to endothelial cells. The methods are generally applicable to the decoding of intercellular combinations of signals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting NOX4 disrupts the resistance of papillary thyroid carcinoma to chemotherapeutic drugs and lenvatinib

Advanced differentiated thyroid cancer cells are subjected to extreme nutritional starvation which contributes to develop resistance to treatments; however, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Cells were subjected to serum deprivation by culture in medium containing 0.5% fetal bovine serum. A CCK8 assay, cell death Detection ELISAPLUS kit, and PI staining were conducted to determine cell viability, cell apoptosis, and cell cycle, respectively. NADPH oxidase 4 (NOX4) knockdown"“stable cell lines were generated by lentivirus-mediated shRNA knockdown in BCPAP cells and TPC-1 cells. Etoposide and doxorubicin, two chemotherapeutic drugs, as well as lenvatinib were utilized to determine the effect of NOX4 on drug resistance. Lenvatinib-resistant BCPAP cells (LRBCs) were established to confirm this effect. The underlining mechanisms of NOX4 under starvation were explored using western blot. Finally, GLX351322, an inhibitor targeting NOX4, was used to inhibit NOX4-derived ROS in vitro and detect its effect on drug resistance of tumor cells in vivo. NOX4 is overexpressed under serum deprivation in BCPAP or TPC-1 cells. NOX4 knockdown impairs cell viability, increases cell apoptosis, extends G1 phase during cell cycle and modulates the level of energy-associated metabolites in starved cells. When the starved cells or LRBCs are treated with chemotherapeutic drugs or Lenvatinib, NOX4 knockdown inhibits cell viability and aggravates cell apoptosis depending on NOX4-derived ROS production. Mechanistically, starvation activates TGFÎ²1/SMAD3 signal, which mediates NOX4 upregulation. The upregulated NOX4 then triggers ERKs and PI3K/AKT pathway to influence cell apoptosis. GLX351322, a NOX4-derived ROS inhibitor, has an inhibitory effect on cell growth in vitro and the growth of BCPAP-derived even LRBCs-derived xenografts in vivo. These findings highlight NOX4 and NOX4-derived ROS as a potential therapeutic target in resistance to PTC.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo imaging of invasive aspergillosis with F-fluorodeoxysorbitol positron emission tomography

Invasive aspergillosis is a critical complication in immunocompromised patients with hematologic malignancies or with viral pneumonia caused by influenza virus or SARS"‘CoV"‘2. Although early and accurate diagnosis of invasive aspergillosis can maximize clinical outcomes, current diagnostic methods are time-consuming and poorly sensitive. Here, we assess the ability of 2-deoxy-2-18F-fluorosorbitol (18F-FDS) positron emission tomography (PET) to specifically and noninvasively detect Aspergillus infections. We show that 18F-FDS PET can be used to visualize Aspergillus fumigatus infection of the lungs, brain, and muscles in mouse models. In particular, 18F-FDS can distinguish pulmonary aspergillosis from Staphylococcus aureus infection, both of which induce pulmonary infiltrates in immunocompromised patients. Thus, our results indicate that the combination of 18F-FDS PET and appropriate clinical information may be useful in the differential diagnosis and localization of invasive aspergillosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design and synthesis of amphiphilic alternating peptides with lower critical solution temperature behaviors

Amphiphilic peptides consisting of an alternating binary pattern of repeating hydrophilic and hydrophobic units were synthesized via polymerization exploiting Ugi's four-component condensation reaction (Ugi's 4CC) as the fundamental polymerization reaction. We performed turbidity measurements of the aqueous polymer solutions at various temperatures. The results showed that the structural effects of the alternating peptides had the following impacts on thermoresponsiveness: (i) amphiphilic alternating peptides with repeating hydrophilic and hydrophobic units tended to adopt upper critical solution temperature (UCST) behavior; and (ii) when the hydrophobes in the polymer were large enough for intrachain hydrophobic interactions, the polymer displayed lower critical solution temperature (LCST) behavior. In addition, we prepared thermoresponsive hydrogels comprising poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) as the main chain with alternating peptide skeletons as the cross-linking points. The swellability of the hydrogels in water was clearly dependent on temperature, indicating that the thermal transition of the alternating peptides as the cross-linking points led to the hydrogel volume change. Alternating peptides with LCST behavior may be useful for creating peptide-based smart materials in the future.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multiple yet switchable hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks with white-light emission

The development of new strategies to construct on-demand porous lattice frameworks from simple motifs is desirable. However, mitigating complexity while combing multiplicity and reversibility in the porous architectures is a challenging task. Herein, based on the synergy of dynamic intermolecular interactions and flexible molecular conformation of a simple cyano-modified tetraphenylethylene tecton, eleven kinetic-stable hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks (HOFs) with various shapes and two thermo-stable non-porous structures with rare perpendicular conformation are obtained. Multimode reversible structural transformations along with visible fluorescence output between porous and non-porous or between different porous forms is realized under different external stimuli. Furthermore, the collaborative of flexible framework and soft long-chain guests facilitate the relaxation from intrinsic blue emission to yellow emission in the excited state, which represents a strategy for generating white-light emission. The dynamic intermolecular interactions, facilitated by flexible molecular conformation and soft guests, diversifies the strategies of construction of versatile smart molecular frameworks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum dots based in-vitro co-culture cancer model for identification of rare cancer cell heterogeneity

Cancer cell heterogeneity (CCH) is crucial in understanding cancer progression and metastasis. The CCH is one of the stumbling blocks in modern medicine's therapeutics and diagnostics . An in-vitro model of co-culture systems of MCF-7, HeLa, HEK-293, with THP-1 cells showed the occurrence of EpCAM positive (EpCAM+) and EpCAM negative (EpCAMâˆ’) heterogenetic cancer cell types labeled with the Quantum Dot antibody conjugates (QDAb). This in-vitro model study could provide insights into the role of rare cancer cells manifestation and their heterogeneity in metastatic progression and risk for severe infections in these patients. We successfully report the presence of CCH based on the fluorescence ratios of the co-cultured cancer cells when treated with the QDAb. These short-term mimic co-cultures give a compelling and quite associated model for assessing early treatment responses in various cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nanoemulsion-directed growth of MOFs with versatile architectures for the heterogeneous regeneration of coenzymes

As one of the most appealing strategies for the synthesis of nanomaterials with various architectures, emulsion-directed methods have been rarely used to control the structure of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Herein, we report a versatile salt-assisted nanoemulsion-guided assembly to achieve continuous architecture transition of hierarchical Zr-based MOFs. The morphology of nanoemulsion can be facilely regulated by tuning the feed ratio of a dual-surfactant and the introduced amount of compatible hydrophobic compounds, which directs the assembly of MOFs with various architectures such as bowl-like mesoporous particle, dendritic nanospheres, walnut-shaped particles, crumpled nanosheets and nanodisks. The developed dendritic nanospheres with highly open and large mesochannels is successfully used as matrix for the co-immobilization of coenzymes and corresponding enzymes to realize the in situ heterogeneous regeneration of NAD+. This strategy is expected to pave a way for exploring sophisticated hierarchical MOFs which can be competent for practical applications with bulk molecules involved.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy