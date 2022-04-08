Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Size Forecast to Reach US$ 346 Million by 2027

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the quality of life and economic systems all over the world, as the virus can be transmitted from human to human via air-droplets. Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified in 2019, the virus has naturally mutated over time. Southeast Asia is one of the areas in the world that has implemented various procedures and measures to slow down the disease outbreaks. The first cluster of COVID-19 was identified from the tourist-travel history, and then the diversity of coronavirus victims has posed a serious issue of human security on a massive scale. To evaluate whether or not naturally occurring mutations have strengthened the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, we computed in silico the structural dynamics of the RBD-spike protein mutation enhancing ACE2-binding. When considering emerging variations in Southeast Asia, 14 dominant mutations were analyzed by applying the structural and energetic characterization using MD simulations. The ones in the RBD region displayed higher affinity to ACE2 due to the improved interfacial stability of the RBD Î²-strand surrounding the ACE2 across salt bridge hotspots. The binding hotspots and structurally conserved conformational-epitopes have been identified, which are deleterious for RBD mutation and ACE2 binding. We present an interactive visualization to facilitate the development of effective neutralizing agents for vaccination, prevention and treatment.

