Aurora, IL

Aurora Police arrest two people for 2021 murder on city's east side

 4 days ago
The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people for the murder of a 37-year-old on the city’s east side in December 2021.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, December 18th, Aurora’s 911 Telecommunications Center received reports of a man down in the 400 block of Clark Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Aurora Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the male to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased after 9 a.m.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and began investigating the specific circumstances of the incident. Evidence Technicians also responded to the scene to identify and collect forensic evidence from the shooting. Officers and detectives conducted a canvass of the neighborhood to collect potential information from neighbors to assist with the investigation.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Edward Smith, Jr., of the 400 block of Clark Street in Aurora.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim and the female suspect had been at a bar earlier in the evening and agreed to meet at the victim’s home. Detectives determined that the female suspect intended to rob the victim and she met up with a male companion to go to the victim’s apartment. Once the male and female arrived at the apartment, the male suspect and victim got into a physical struggle and the victim was shot. Moments later, the male and female suspects get back into their vehicle and left the area.

Detectives presented the facts and evidence of the case to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized the following charges:

Yecenia Granados, 31, of the 700 block of Talma Street in Aurora:

  • 1 count of First-Degree Murder – Intend Death or Great Bodily Harm
  • 1 count of First-Degree Murder – Probability of Death
  • 1 count of First-Degree Murder – Forcible Felony
  • 1 count of Armed Violence – Discharge of a Firearm (Class X Felony)
  • 1 count of Residential Burglary (Class 1 Felony)

Michael James, 37, of the 600 block of South Lasalle Street in Aurora

  • 1 count of First-Degree Murder – Intend Death or Great Bodily Harm
  • 1 count of First-Degree Murder – Probability of Death
  • 1 count of First-Degree Murder – Forcible Felony
  • 1 count of Armed Violence – Discharge of a Firearm (Class X Felony)
  • 1 count of Residential Burglary (Class 1 Felony)

“Investigators worked diligently to investigate this case and bring justice to Edward Smith, Jr.’s family and hold the two suspects responsible,” Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said. “I would like to thank the members of the community who stepped up with information and evidence to allow our detectives to build a case and obtain felony charges.”

Charges are not proof of guilt. The defendants listed in this release are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial, at which it is the burden of the State to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

ABOUT

Founded within Kane County, Aurora's city limits and population have expanded into DuPage, Will, and Kendall counties. Once a mid-sized manufacturing city, Aurora has grown since the 1960s. From 2000 to 2009, the U.S. Census Bureau ranked the city as the 46th fastest growing city with a population of over 100,000.

