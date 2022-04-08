ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnesium Carbonate Market Size Forecast to Reach US$330.6 Million by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

The magnesium carbonate market size is forecast to reach US$330.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Magnesium carbonate is a white inorganic salt that is insoluble in water. Anhydrous salt magnesite and the di, tri, and pentahydrate minerals, also known as barringtonite, are some of...

www.thedallasnews.net

