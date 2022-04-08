ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Nice Systems, Pegasystems, Redwood Software

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Enterprise Robotic Process Automation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While...

ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Vodka Company Has the Right Spirits and Growth Outlook

The black-to-white racial wealth gap currently stands at $11 trillion and increases by $300 billion annually. To close the vast financial divide, a new era of Black entrepreneurs should evolve by entering various industries and sectors to sell multiple products and services in domestic and international markets. One example of...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

APAC firms see need to train staff in digital skills, but few actually do so

Most organisations in Asia-Pacific realise their employees need training in digital skills, but few have put in place plans to do so. With cloud and cybersecurity amongst the top digital skills in demand, employers run the risk of missing out on key business benefits if the skills gaps remain unplugged.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

5 Benefits of Using Robotic Process Automation in Banking

Innovations in the banking and FinTech sectors have forced traditional banks to grow out of their comfort zones. Customers’ expectations have evolved as well. Startups have raised the bar for the quality of customer service across the board. As a result, banks must adopt the same technologies to streamline their operations, provide excellent service and remain competitive. To streamline their business, banks need to raise employee productivity and cut costs where possible. However, this is somewhat difficult since the banking sector has a fixed structure, and businesses are governed by strict regulations. Fortunately, automation has made it possible to automate some of the manual tasks. Ten years ago, employees had to do work that today can be outsourced to RPA.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Free online tech courses with certificates

Free online classes with certificates have made professional development more accessible than ever before. Tech students can complete courses to qualify for entry-level careers, and experienced professionals seeking advancement opportunities can master new skills. These courses offer accelerated and flexible schedules and give you the chance to show your mastery...
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Stringent Emission Regulations | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is set to grow by USD 923.76 million at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway are the key markets for the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The need for reducing carbon emissions will facilitate the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS

