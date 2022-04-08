ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Quantum Computing Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Quantum Circuits, Microsoft, Cambridge Quantum

 2 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Enterprise Quantum Computing Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Enterprise Quantum Computing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the...

Seeking Alpha

Fortinet: The Best Cybersecurity Stock

In this article, we will highlight why Fortinet (FTNT) is the best cybersecurity stock for investors looking to add exposure to the industry. The firm has a strong competitive advantage that can be quantified, and it is also undervalued when looking at its free cash flow. Industry Analysis. We'll start...
ZDNet

APAC firms see need to train staff in digital skills, but few actually do so

Most organisations in Asia-Pacific realise their employees need training in digital skills, but few have put in place plans to do so. With cloud and cybersecurity amongst the top digital skills in demand, employers run the risk of missing out on key business benefits if the skills gaps remain unplugged.
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Chooses Exotic "Topological Qubits" as Future of Quantum Computing

Microsoft Research announced a major breakthrough in its quantum computing pursuit — the foundation for a new type of qubit, one which had never left the world of theory before... and still hasn't. Microsoft ultimately still hasn't produced devices based on its new qubit design but is adding credence to their feasibility with proofs produced by immense simulations within and without Microsoft's Azure Quantum cloud infrastructure. Microsoft’s research into quantum computing focuses on a special, exotic type of qubit, topological qubits, that it has touted as its vehicle into the future of quantum since 2016.
madison

Microsoft says its had a breakthrough in quantum computer system

On March 14, Microsoft said it had created a circumstance in which it could sustain a "topological qubit," its version of a quantum bit. The tech giant said its qubit will help lead to a "quantum computer that is expected to be more stable than machines built with other types of known qubits, and therefore scale like no other."
World Economic Forum

Without universal AI literacy, AI will fail us

But this technology comes with risks that must be mitigated now to prepare for the future. AI literacy will equip current and future AI adopters to deploy and use the technology responsibly and equitably. Much has been said about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how we live,...
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
