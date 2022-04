NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is set to grow by USD 923.76 million at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway are the key markets for the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The need for reducing carbon emissions will facilitate the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

