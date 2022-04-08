ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Faculty Executive Committee elections

manchester.edu
 4 days ago

Barb Burdge and Lucas Dargo have been elected to serve as chairs of the newly...

www.manchester.edu

Comments / 0

Wicked Local

Two open Hopkinton School Committee seats will be decided during spring election

HOPKINTON — Anybody interested in one of two newly vacant School Committee seats has a limited amount of time to secure a spot on this spring's ballot. In a press release, Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Town Clerk Connor Degan announced that the two spots will be decided during the spring town election on May 16. The Select Board chose this route during a Saturday special meeting, as opposed to appointing temporary replacements.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Re-Elect Collins To Natick School Committee

NATICK – For 30 years, I have been a licensed educator in Massachusetts and have taught in several local school districts. I am writing to support Cathi Collins for re-election to the Natick School Committee. I have known Cathi for close to 20 years and have watched her work tirelessly as a volunteer for the Town in many different capacities. Cathi is the current Vice Chair of the School Committee. She has served as a Town Meeting member, a member of the Finance Committee for 12 years (the most allowed) including 11 years as Chair of the Education subcommittee and various other town meeting committees. She has served as a Finance Committee and currently as the School Committee representative on the town’s Audit Advisory Committee. She is also on the FIDO Board that oversees the dog park and has worked with other Natick artists and Natick Center Associates promoting art throughout the community.
NATICK, MA
Oklahoma Daily

OU Faculty Senate introduces new executive director of governmental affairs

The OU Faculty Senate’s Monday meeting featured the University Libraries Committee's Scholarly Communication Taskforce request for institutional open access policies and introduced the new executive director of governmental affairs for OU. The senate approved the senate chair report, which included the Faculty Senate Executive Committee’s welcoming of Hollye Hunt,...
NORMAN, OK
PHCC of MA

Executive Committee Named and Industry Awards given at PHCC of MA Convention and Trade Show Presidents Dinner.

Earlier this month, Braintree based PHCC of MA members and industry partners came together for the annual Trade Show and Convention. The event was unable to happen in 2021 because of the virus and there was an extra level of excitement in the air at the Friday evening Presidents Dinner that celebrates the induction of new officers and rewards three association members who have gone above and beyond for their hard work.
BRAINTREE, MA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Committee amends bill for Hawaii election guide that could have costs millions

(The Center Square) – The Hawaii Senate Committee on Judiciary amended a bill that would have required state elections officials to compile a voter's guide that could cost up to $2.5 million. House Bill 124 would have required the guide to be published for this year's elections. The committee...
POLITICS

