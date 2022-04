COPPER HARBOR, MICH. -- The acclaimed trail system in Michigan’s Copper Harbor will reopen some previously closed favorites this year. A recent land purchase by the historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge has given the Copper Harbor Trails Club legal easements within the heart of the world-renowned trail system, clearly identifying and opening up access to more than 12 miles of trails — some of which had remained closed in 2021 due to liability concerns prior to the purchase.

COPPER HARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO