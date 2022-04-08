ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tomb Raider writer wants fewer 'father issues' in next game

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOY3Q_0f40KVdX00

The excitement over Tomb Raider’s return is still palpable. Though former series writer Rhianna Pratchett hopes family history isn’t part of Lara Croft’s next adventure.

Pratchett, who wrote the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot and sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider, told Eurogamer that she’s not working on the new game. So like everyone else, she’s in the dark about any details aside from the fact that this installment will use Unreal Engine 5. However, Pratchett did express that she hopes Crystal Dynamics moves on from any storylines involving Lara Croft’s father.

“We had a really fun time evolving her character, so I would like to see probably less father issues,” Pratchett said. “And that’s coming from me!”

“I like seeing her striking out on her own and really taking some joy in what she does,” Pratchett continues. “Because when we wrote the reboot game, she was really on her way to becoming a tomb raider. So she was like proto-Tomb Raider. And all the traits that you associate with Tomb Raider, like tenaciousness, bravery, and resourcefulness, were kind of bubbling to the surface with her.”

It’s worth noting that Pratchett didn’t work on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the last mainline entry, which most people were lukewarm on.

“I want to see that full fruition. I want to see the sassy one-liners and things that I would have loved to have written. But, you know, she wasn’t at that stage yet. She didn’t have the confidence yet,” Pratchett concludes. “I think that the trilogy went down really well with fans, so it’s gonna be exciting to see what they do next.”

It’s hard to say where the next Tomb Raider will go with its story or if there’ll be any connection to the reboot trilogy.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Tomb Raider Gets Netflix Anime, MCU Star Hayley Atwell Cast as Lara Croft

Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell will play Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider anime on Netflix!. It has been a long time since we got any updates on Tomb Raider but it looks like we finally have some awesome news from the franchise. Netflix is finally moving forward with the planned anime based on the Square Enix reboot. The new show has officially added Marvel Cinematic Universe star Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft!
COMICS
Polygon

The next Witcher game is in development

The next entry in The Witcher, the role-playing game franchise adapted from the eponymous series of novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, is currently in development at CD Projekt Red, the studio announced Monday. CD Projekt Red did not provide any information on platforms or a release window, but...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

The next ‘Tomb Raider’ will be made in Unreal Engine 5

We haven't seen Lara Croft for a little while now, but that's set to change — in about three to five years, that is. This week, Crystal Dynamics announced that the next mainline Tomb Raider game is now under development, and the studio is using the all-new Unreal Engine 5 to put it together.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Tomb Raider Game Announced

A new Tomb Raider game has been announced by developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of platforms, a release date, or even a title, and no timeline for a reveal has been shared. What we do know is that the game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5, the latest iteration of Epic Games' engine which has yet to bear any fruit, but looks poised to provide some truly "next-gen" visuals. As you would expect, this news was shared at today's State of Unreal 2022, a special presentation put on by Epic Games to showcase and highlight Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhianna Pratchett
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Official Full Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released its official trailer, which you can watch above! Coming to Paramount+ this May, Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spinoff of the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, helping to expand Paramount's Star Trek TV Universe. The new trailer for Strange New Worlds is, therefore (and not surprisingly) a mix of retro-nostalgia, expressed in the modern format of a more diverse cast, big (green screen) effects – and yes, that edgier tone of sex and violence for the streaming platform (as opposed to TV).
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

After a Years-Long Wait, Fans Can Finally Play 'GTA V' in Its Newly Remastered Form

If you've played Xbox or Playstation at all over the last decade, odds are that you've spent some time in the Grand Theft Auto V world. As one of the longest-standing and most successful titles to ever release on major platforms, GTA V has achieved levels of success that few other video games in history have. As such, it has been constantly updated and kept fresh for players eager for new GTA content despite the game being so old now.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

Looking for games like GTA to play while you wait for GTA 6? Join the club. While Rockstar Games has finally announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in development, it’s likely going to be years before it’s released. Sure, we still have GTA 5 and GTA...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Launches on Kickstarter

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is the first Legacy Game from Funko Games and Prospero Hall, and now the game is live on Kickstarter! The even better news is that Isla Nublar has already reached its $100,000 funding goal and has surpassed it, bringing in as of now over $148,000 and it still has 20 days left to go. Backing the Kickstarter Edition of the game will get you the base game, the Kickstarter exclusive art sleeve, 12 gorgeous Dinosaur Miniatures, 12 adventure scenarios, 21 playable characters, and all sorts of surprises to discover throughout the adventure-filled campaign. You can back the game through its $120 tier pledge, and you can check out the full campaign right here!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Video Game#Unreal Engine 5#Crystal Dynamics
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games Arriving in April 2022

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the first weeks of April 2022. Near the start of every month, Xbox typically unveils an extensive lineup of games that will soon be heading to Game Pass. As for this month, though, Microsoft has now announced that 10 titles in total will be added to the platform, which is more than we're used to seeing.
MLB
PC Gamer

Who do you want to play in the next Witcher game?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What was the last boss fight that made you rage?. We're calling the recently announced and currently unnamed Witcher sequel The Witcher 4 since calling it Untitled Geralt Game would be funny, but less accurate. It's probably not going to be a game about Geralt, given how neatly his story was tied up in The Witcher 3, and the fact this sequel has been described as "kicking off a new saga for the franchise." So who do you want to play next? Another existing character, like current frontrunner Ciri? Would you rather play a game where you build your own witcher from scratch? Or someone surprising, completely out of left-field?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Former ‘Dragon Age’ writer confirms musical roleplaying game

Former Dragon Age lead writer David Gaider has confirmed the release of the first title from his new Summerfall Studios – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. First announced back in 2019, the title was originally called Chorus. Now though, a new steam listing for the title confirms a name change alongside a brief description of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date – everything we know

When is Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s release date? In 2020, Paramount and SEGA took Hollywood by storm after releasing the stellar videogame movie Sonic the Hedgehog. With the film being one of the highest-grossing of the year, the studio wouldn’t slow down, and instead pushed out the equally impressive sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. But after multiple cliffhangers, and a juicy post-credit scene in the last family movie, fans are already asking for news on Sonic 3. Warning spoilers ahead!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Deadline

Sumerian Records & Films Acquires Comic Book Publisher And Gaming Company Behemoth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ash Avildsen’s Sumerian Records & Films, which is looking to increase its film and TV footprint, has acquired independent comic book publisher and gaming company Behemoth Entertainment. In their first year, Behemoth sold more than 500,000 books and is currently eighth in total market share among English-language comic book publishers in revenue generated. Their title You Promised Me Darkness #1 is the best-selling black and white debut issue since 2013’s Batman: Black and White #1. On the movie side, the company published the comic for acclaimed Iranian vampire romance film A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night which debuted at the...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Showing some enterprise: Star Trek must avoid the Marvel money-trap

Chris Pine doesn’t think the franchise needs a massive budget to hit warp speed – and many fans would agree. t’s easy to imagine the look of horror on the faces of Hollywood’s VFX artists when Chris Pine said recently that he felt the Star Trek movies are spending too much money trying to imitate Marvel. No more spectacular set-pieces in the depths of space or on opulent alien planets. No more giant special-effects budgets and lucrative months planning how to bring enormous Federation space stations and Klingon warbirds to the big screen in glorious ultra HD. Instead, Pine (who is back as Captain James T Kirk in a forthcoming fourth Star Trek film in the new rebooted timeline) seemed to be imagining a return to the low-budget vision of the future seen in the original series – or at least, one that doesn’t cost serious megabucks.
MOVIES
SVG

Sonic 2's Idris Elba Hilariously Reacts To Those Fuzzy Xbox Controllers

The success of the 2020 live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie was a surprise to many. After an uphill battle following a creepy Sonic design announcement, it's hard to believe Paramount studios greenlit a sequel. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" hit theatres on the 8th of April and introduced many new characters into the live-action Sonic universe, like everyone's favorite echidna, Knuckles, played by Idris Elba. Although, it seems Xbox has kept the creepy design trend alive with a special edition controller that's turning heads.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Kingdom Hearts IV' features a new look for series protagonist Sora

Square Enix is developing a new mainline Kingdom Hearts game, the publisher announced on Sunday during an event in Tokyo celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Kingdom Hearts IV sees series protagonist Sora return after 2019’s Kingdom Hearts III concluded the story arc that began with the original game in 2002.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy