ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

IWA sports roundup: Baseball off to 6-0 start

By Staff Reports
windsorweekly.com
 2 days ago

Isle of Wight Academy’s varsity baseball team recorded 12 hits in defeating host Kenston Forest School 9-2 on March 29. Jackson Cofer was a perfect 4-for-4 against the Kavaliers, driving in a run. Dustin Moon, Trent Holland and Christian Biernot each had two hits for IWA. Jake Lineberry...

www.windsorweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

April 9 high school baseball roundup: Osbourn Park beats Hylton in nine innings

OSBOURN PARK 1, HYLTON 0: Zack Durick singled to right field to score Cole Garrison for the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday. Chase Allen was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed one hit and three walks in the final two innings. Bobby Shearin started the game and struck out 12 in seven innings, while allowing two hits and one walk. Osbourn Park is 3-3.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Iwa Sports#Wight Academy Isle#Wight Academy#Kenston Forest School#Kavaliers
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school softball Power Poll: Baldwin on top, Providence gains ground

Here are this week’s Times-Union’s high school softball Power Rankings, highlighting the leading teams from across Northeast Florida. The rankings are released each Monday through the end of the regular season. Episcopal, Ridgeview and University Christian are all aiming for a return trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, which will be held from May 24-28 at Legends Way Ball Fields Clermont. Records are through April 9 games. The baseball rankings appear Tuesdays. First Coast...
BALDWIN, FL
Patriot Ledger

Hanover's next big thing: This 6-5 14-year-old is already fielding Div. 1 football offers

Growing up, all Marky Walbridge wanted was a chance. Walbridge, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound left tackle on the Hanover High football team, just finished his freshman season. It was his first official go-around of organized football due to a weight limit enforced in local youth leagues. In the early stages of this ongoing offseason, however, the 15-year-old has garnered attention...
HANOVER, MA
WJCL

Georgia Southern baseball bounces No. 10 Bobcats in Extra Innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy