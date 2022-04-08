ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

State of the Lake

By Randall Knight
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

The Bear Lake fisheries meeting held on March 31 was led by the Utah and Idaho fishery management teams. The team leaders were Scott Tolentino for Utah and Carson Watkins for Idaho. They shared a review of the current status of all the fish species and they also shared the objectives...

#Lake Trout#Lake Whitefish#Long Lake#Fish Stocks#Brook Trout#Bonneville#Swan And
