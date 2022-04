(Alex Wong / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Office of Education is recognizing the champions in the county's Elementary Spelling Bee. First place went to Shradha Rachamreddy from The Quarry Lane School, a private school in Dublin. Second place went to Julie Radman from the Dublin Unified School District. Third place went to Isabela Jerosin Raja out of the Livermore School District. Fourth place went to Vincent Chau from the San Leandro Unified School District.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO