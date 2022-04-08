ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for armed carjacking

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Andrey Popov, iStock

A 30-year-old Denver man was sentenced to two decades in prison last month for an armed carjacking, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced on Friday.

Joseph W. Avila, 30, was found guilty by a jury in December of carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to federal prison on March 14 by Judge Raymond Moore.

“I hope the idea of spending 20 years in prison makes violent criminals think twice before using a gun in Colorado,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan in a news release. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to take violent criminals off the streets for a long time.”

According to the U.S. attorney's office, "Avila and an unidentified man carjacked a woman carjacked a woman and beat the victim with their fists and a skateboard while Avila threatened to kill her."

Avila then stole the victim's purse and car she was driving.

Police tracked down Avila one week later as he was driving the stolen vehicle. Authorities seized a loaded firearm and several loads of ammunition in the vehicle, according to the attorney's office.

Summer Day
2d ago

Now do the same for all other car jackings and made car theft a serious crime. The Denver area being #1 in the US for auto theft is hurting everyone with higher insurance rates.

