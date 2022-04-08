ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

PhD student in experimental low-field NMR/MRI

academictransfer.com
 4 days ago

Do you want to work in the dynamic world of fundamental science and technology of micro-and nanosystems? Are you interested in developing novel experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance instruments and techniques? Are you interested in applications in plant sciences and...

www.academictransfer.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Nichmarie Soto Bonilla, PhD

Assistant Professor of Heath Services Psychology at Kansas City University. Dr. Bonilla joined Kansas City University in September 2021. She’s earned a Doctoral Degree in Philosophy on Clinical Psychology from Ponce Health Sciences University in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and a Post-Doctorate Fellowship in the Onco-Psychology Program at the University of Kansas.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

PHD student is recognised as a scientific mind of the future at the Pandemic Institute's first student excellence awards

A University of Liverpool student is among the winners of the Pandemic Institute's first Student Excellence Awards, which aim to boost the career development opportunities of PhD students who could be at the forefront of the fight against future pandemics. Sponsored by Liverpool-based diagnostics and in-clinic Covid-19 testing company DAM...
COLLEGES
Scientific American

To Keep Students in STEM fields, Let’s Weed Out the Weed-Out Math Classes

All routes to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degrees run through calculus classes. Each year, hundreds of thousands of college students take introductory calculus. But only a fraction ultimately complete a STEM degree, and research about why students abandon such degrees suggests that traditional calculus courses are one of the reasons. With scientific understanding and innovation increasingly central to solving 21st-century problems, this loss of talent is something society can ill afford.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Nmr#Mri#Food Sciences#College#Phd
technologynetworks.com

Experimentally Unraveling Tautomeric Mixtures

A team at HZB has developed a method of experimentally unravelling tautomeric mixtures. Based on resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) at BESSY II, not only proportions of the tautomers can be deduced, but the properties of each individual tautomer can be studied selectively. This method could yield to detailed information on the properties of molecules and their biological function. In the present study, now advertised on the cover of “The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters” the technique was applied to the prototypical keto-enol equilibrium.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Solution processed low power organic field-effect transistor bio-chemical sensor of high transconductance efficiency

Developing organic field-effect transistor (OFET) biosensors for customizable detection of biomarkers for many diseases would provide a low-cost and convenient tool for both biological studies and clinical diagnosis. In this work, design principles of the OFET transducer for biosensors were derived to relate the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to the device-performance parameters. Steep subthreshold swing (SS), proper threshold voltage (Vth), good-enough bias-stress stability, and mechanical durability are shown to be the key prerequisites for realizing OFET bio-sensors of high transconductance efficiency (gm/ID) for large SNR. Combining a low trap-density channel and a high-k/low-k gate dielectric layer, low-temperature (<100"‰Â°C) solution-processed flexible OFETs can meet the performance requirements to maximize the gm/ID. An extended gate-structure OFET biosensor was further implemented for label-free detection of miR-21, achieving a detection limit below 10"‰pM with high selectivity at a low operation voltage (<1"‰V).
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy