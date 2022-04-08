ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Delray S Sanderson

Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Delray S Sanderson, 79, of Provo passed away at home, Wednesday, April 6th surrounded by his beloved family. For a season we said good-bye to our “ironman”, patriarch, mentor and finest example of hard work and goodness. Delray was born July 28, 1942, to Effie LaVerda Jensen...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Pyramid

Terry Lee Christensen

Terry Lee Christensen, 71 of Moroni, Utah, passed away on March 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 19, 1950, to Earl and Wanda Morley Taylor in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Married Robert M King in 1970, they had one daughter Lisa. Married Nate Lee Christensen on October 4, 1978, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah and they had one son Revis.
MORONI, UT
Pyramid

New Relief Society, Primary General Presidencies called to serve

As part of the Saturday afternoon session of Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changes were made to the Relief Society and Primary organizations. Six General Authority Seventies were also called. The new Relief Society and Primary leaders will begin their service on August...
EDUCATION
ABC4

Utah Jazz to drop new NFT collection

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz announced on Tuesday the second phase of its original NFT collectibles. For those who don’t know, a non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Letter: Allred making a difference for BYU students

I’m a senior attending college at BYU, so I’ve had my good share of classes over the years. However, I’d like to tell you about a class that has really stood out among the rest — public speaking with Professor Allred! Now, I recommend this class to everyone because it has been so REFRESHING. Initially, I was a bit nervous to take a public speaking class (it never has been my cup of tea), but all my worries were swept away after the first day of class. Professor Allred creates a warm, easygoing classroom environment that makes every student feel noticed and part of something. We spent the first few days memorizing our classmates’ names (along with the spelling of their names) and other important facts about each other. This simple thing made all the difference! I’ve noticed that coming to this class literally reduces my stress- maybe because it allows me to interact with other students, remember to take life a bit less seriously, and learn more about what my classmates are passionate about. One of my classmates mentioned how one of the main advantages of college is getting all kinds of people together — to learn! Every time I leave this class feeling a bit more enlightened from people that I now call my friends. I am a strong believer that every person on the planet can teach you something unique, and this class has reaffirmed that. I didn’t expect to be “tricked into being comfortable” speaking in front of groups, but I sure am grateful. I still am not perfect at giving speeches, but I have come to see it in a different light — I’m just talking about what I’m passionate about in front of my friends!
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

