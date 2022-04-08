Delray S Sanderson

I’m a senior attending college at BYU, so I’ve had my good share of classes over the years. However, I’d like to tell you about a class that has really stood out among the rest — public speaking with Professor Allred! Now, I recommend this class to everyone because it has been so REFRESHING. Initially, I was a bit nervous to take a public speaking class (it never has been my cup of tea), but all my worries were swept away after the first day of class. Professor Allred creates a warm, easygoing classroom environment that makes every student feel noticed and part of something. We spent the first few days memorizing our classmates’ names (along with the spelling of their names) and other important facts about each other. This simple thing made all the difference! I’ve noticed that coming to this class literally reduces my stress- maybe because it allows me to interact with other students, remember to take life a bit less seriously, and learn more about what my classmates are passionate about. One of my classmates mentioned how one of the main advantages of college is getting all kinds of people together — to learn! Every time I leave this class feeling a bit more enlightened from people that I now call my friends. I am a strong believer that every person on the planet can teach you something unique, and this class has reaffirmed that. I didn’t expect to be “tricked into being comfortable” speaking in front of groups, but I sure am grateful. I still am not perfect at giving speeches, but I have come to see it in a different light — I’m just talking about what I’m passionate about in front of my friends!

