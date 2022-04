Theron Kenneth Wood passed away on April 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 28, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Willis and Cordelia Wood and raised by his mother and stepfather William Boam. After graduating from Granite High in 1960, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto, Canada. He then served his country with the Marines Reserves. On June 2, 1966, he married his sweetheart, Vicki Mayhew in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were getting ready to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary.

